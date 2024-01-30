U.S., EU Gave Jihad-Tied UNRWA Billions in Funding

Western nations have given $8 billion to UNRWA, the agency currently embroiled in scandal over its employees’ bloody work with terrorist Hamas.

The National Pulse’s analysis found that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) had received a whopping $8 billion+ in donations from multiple Western nations, including America. These donations were given between 2013 and 2022. UNRWA has long been accused of having ties to Hamas.

Advertisement

In fact, terrorists’ weapons caches have repeatedly been found in UN schools, from which weapons have also been fired, and where children are also taught to glorify jihad and hate Jews. It shouldn’t be a total surprise that UNRWA employees are actually among Hamas’s terrorists. Yet Western nations have long pretended UNRWA is doing good work.

From The National Pulse:

According to data compiled by UNRWA, in the ten years from 2013 to 2022, the United States gave $2,558,830,210, the EU and its member states collectively gave $5,246,475,932, and Australia, Canada, and New Zealand gave a combined $313,429,066 to the controversial agency — a grand total of $8,118,735,208.

Since the revelations of UNRWA employees’ direct role in the Oct. 7 atrocities, eleven countries — including the United States — have suspended money to the agency. As noted above, however, there has been evidence of UNRWA Jihad facilitation for years. Why was it that these countries waited until proof of outright, active terrorism to do something?

An Israeli report uncovered UNRWA employees being involved in infiltrating Israel and kidnapping Israelis with Hamas on Oct. 7. No wonder the United Nations persistently and falsely vilifies Israel — their employees are part of the group trying to wipe Israel off the map! PJ Media’s Rick Moran has the details:

Advertisement

According to the Israeli report, six UNRWA employees infiltrated Israel as part of the October 7 attack, four were involved in kidnapping Israelis, and three additional UNRWA employees were “invited via a SMS text to arrive at an assembly area in the night before the attack and were directed to equip with weapons."

A UNRWA teacher also reportedly held an Israeli captive with scarcely any food in an attic for nearly 50 days. The State of Israel reported two hostages in the UNRWA teacher’s home, and 300 UNRWA employees praising the Oct. 7 massacre.

What we know about @UNRWA so far:



🔴 12 of their employees were involved in the October 7 massacre



🔴There are reports of two Israeli hostages being imprisoned in the home of an UNRWA teacher



🔴 300 UNRWA employees praised the October 7th massacre



UNRWA has become a front… pic.twitter.com/NrUZtQWcZ0 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) January 29, 2024

It’s no wonder a Palestinian told Israel Defense Forces in a recorded conversation that UNRWA is Hamas.

“Hamas has their hands on @UNRWA administration workers... it manages UNRWA.



The administration workers in the agency (UNRWA) are (Hamas) operatives.”



Enough said.



📸@IDF pic.twitter.com/XURpQHhnU2 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

As I recently emphasized, it’s high time for the U.S. not only to defund UNRWA specifically but to defund the United Nations altogether. The UN is actively assisting terrorists and also funding the illegal alien invasion of our southern border. It’s outrageous that billions of American taxpayer dollars went to fund UNRWA — and thus participants in the horrific Oct. 7 atrocities.