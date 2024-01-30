U.S., EU Gave Jihad-Tied UNRWA Billions in Funding

Catherine Salgado | 12:18 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Western nations have given $8 billion to UNRWA, the agency currently embroiled in scandal over its employees’ bloody work with terrorist Hamas.

The National Pulse’s analysis found that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) had received a whopping $8 billion+ in donations from multiple Western nations, including America. These donations were given between 2013 and 2022. UNRWA has long been accused of having ties to Hamas.

Advertisement

In fact, terrorists’ weapons caches have repeatedly been found in UN schools, from which weapons have also been fired, and where children are also taught to glorify jihad and hate Jews. It shouldn’t be a total surprise that UNRWA employees are actually among Hamas’s terrorists. Yet Western nations have long pretended UNRWA is doing good work.

From The National Pulse:

According to data compiled by UNRWA, in the ten years from 2013 to 2022, the United States gave $2,558,830,210, the EU and its member states collectively gave $5,246,475,932, and Australia, Canada, and New Zealand gave a combined $313,429,066 to the controversial agency — a grand total of $8,118,735,208. 

Since the revelations of UNRWA employees’ direct role in the Oct. 7 atrocities, eleven countries — including the United States — have suspended money to the agency. As noted above, however, there has been evidence of UNRWA Jihad facilitation for years. Why was it that these countries waited until proof of outright, active terrorism to do something?

An Israeli report uncovered UNRWA employees being involved in infiltrating Israel and kidnapping Israelis with Hamas on Oct. 7. No wonder the United Nations persistently and falsely vilifies Israel — their employees are part of the group trying to wipe Israel off the map! PJ Media’s Rick Moran has the details:

Advertisement

According to the Israeli report, six UNRWA employees infiltrated Israel as part of the October 7 attack, four were involved in kidnapping Israelis, and three additional UNRWA employees were “invited via a SMS text to arrive at an assembly area in the night before the attack and were directed to equip with weapons."

A UNRWA teacher also reportedly held an Israeli captive with scarcely any food in an attic for nearly 50 days. The State of Israel reported two hostages in the UNRWA teacher’s home, and 300 UNRWA employees praising the Oct. 7 massacre.

It’s no wonder a Palestinian told Israel Defense Forces in a recorded conversation that UNRWA is Hamas.

Advertisement

As I recently emphasized, it’s high time for the U.S. not only to defund UNRWA specifically but to defund the United Nations altogether. The UN is actively assisting terrorists and also funding the illegal alien invasion of our southern border. It’s outrageous that billions of American taxpayer dollars went to fund UNRWA — and thus participants in the horrific Oct. 7 atrocities.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS ISLAMIC JIHAD ISLAMIC TERROR

Recommended

Bombshell Discovery Could Save Trump $83.3 Million in Carroll Case Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: The Joe Biden Traveling Senility Circus Is Tedious and Tyrannical Stephen Kruiser
We Are So Over Lauren Boebert Stephen Green
The Biden Campaign Is Planning to Deploy a Secret Weapon to Re-Ignite Voters Michael Cantrell
I’ve Been Identifying Ilhan Omar as ‘D-Mogadishu’ for Years. It Turns Out I Was Right. Robert Spencer
Did E. Jean Carroll Admit Her Real Motivations for Her Accusations Against Trump? Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Joe Biden Just Got Humiliated in the Border Standoff With Texas
Shock Survey: Almost One-Third of Gen Z Now Gender-Queer
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement