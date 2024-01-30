RI School Board Member Says Not to Notify Parents of ‘Gender Transition’

A member of a Rhode Island school board was caught on video arguing schools shouldn’t notify parents if their kids identify as “transgender.” Why are woke educators hell-bent (emphasis on hell) on stealing our children?

Libs of TikTok shared the video clip, which the Post Millennial identified as showing Rhode Island’s North Kingstown School District committee. The members were discussing their transgender policy, in particular the notification of parents. “On parental right to information, I don't think parents should be notified,” one woman declared frankly.

She expanded on her disturbing philosophy. “Simply because society assumes that every child has a well-meaning family," this woke Karen pontificated. "Sometimes the worst thing you can do is involve the parent into some of these issues, based on their own beliefs and their own cultures, and that will cause that student to commit suicide.” Wokies regularly claim that not becoming transgender will make children commit suicide, but the evidence actually shows that people who do become “transgender” are at a higher risk of suicide.

“My point would be that we never notify parents on these issues,” the committee member went on. “Unless the child's life is in danger. Then we have to err on the side of implied consent.” Oh, how generous. She’ll let parents know their kids are making permanently life-altering decisions that violate the parents’ beliefs in cases of extreme necessity. This woman should not be allowed anywhere near other people’s children.

She didn’t stop there, either. She doesn’t “think we should notify parents on many issues we notify parents on.” So much for parental rights. Remember when kids couldn’t even get aspirin without parental permission?

The Post Millennial noted just one tragic example of what can happen to children who are “transitioned” at school without parental knowledge:

One of the most notable was Sage's Law in Virginia, which was named after a 14-year-old girl who was raped and became the victim of sex trafficking after her school adopted the girl's new name and pronouns, without informing the parents. Without the knowledge that their child was struggling, Sage ran away one night to meet a transgender friend that she had met online, where she was found nine days later drugged, gang raped, and sex trafficked.

It’s not compassionate or enlightened to convince children to think they can alter their sex, and it’s downright twisted to do so without parental knowledge. Woke ideologues are sexually grooming our children in schools, and it needs to stop now.