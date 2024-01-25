CO Bar Hosts Creepy Drag Shows Featuring Teen Performers

A bar in the increasingly woke state of Colorado hosts regular drag shows that feature minors performing sexualized dances for cheering adults.

In a well-adjusted society, child predators are considered criminals. In our society, they are celebrated for grooming children. Gays Against Groomers (GAG) posted a video on Twitter/X showing how R Bar and Lounge, which describes itself as an “Alternative bar” and “Fort Collins’ only LGBT hangout spot,” appears to be deliberately and disturbingly sexualizing children. GAG’s video showed two drag queens whom it identified as 14- and 15-year-old boys. Adults cheer and whistle as the boys gyrate for their enjoyment. How did we come to this in America?

Advertisement

If you thought we were done with @rbarandlounge, we were saving something extra special. See who @nocosafespace creates “safe spaces” for… DRAG IS NOT FOR KIDS@againstgrmrs @Erin4Parents @deplorable_homo @CPANColorado pic.twitter.com/BaeOvuJkQd — Gays Against Groomers Colorado (@GAG_Colorado) January 23, 2024

GAG’s video also included clips of adult drag queens performing sexual dances as children (including kids under 12) watch them. “How did we get to the point where children are at a sexually themed burlesque show with grown men wearing women’s lingerie, let alone the fact that kids are on that stage dressed like prostitutes?” asked the video’s narrator, wearing a “Stop Transing Kids” shirt. “There are two organizations in Fort Collins, Colorado, that take pride in sexualizing children. The R Bar and Lounge in Fort Collins, Colorado, which hosts monthly child drag shows, and NOCO Safe Space, or, as we like to refer to them…No Colorado Safe Space.”

He went on, “A Larimer County substitute teacher Kimberly Chambers is the ringleader of the Northern Colorado Safe Space Organization, which hosts these child drag shows.” Nowadays it seems as if the education system is riddled with sexual perverts. Ah, the things I missed out on by being homeschooled. The NOCO drag shows are “sexually themed burlesque show[s] with intoxicated cross-dressers,” and yet they’re supposed to be a “safe space for children”? the narrator asked. “When we were there, we were absolutely confused as to why grown men were taking pictures and filming children.”

Advertisement

It gets worse. “We found dozens of registers sex offenders, convicted child molesters within the vicinity of that child drag show. The vast majority of Americans believe that drag shows are simply not for kids,” he argued. “Kimberly Chambers’ organization, NOCO Safe Space, does not belong around any child.”

Related: Texas State University Library Pushes Graphic Trans Content for Teens, Kids

In another video shared by GAG of the R Bar 15-year-old drag queen, the latter preens through the crowd accepting money from adults after his suggestive dance. Where are this poor boy’s parents? How is this not child abuse? There appears to be at least one other child in the crowd watching the performance, too. GAG commented, “Drag has historically been for gay night clubs because of the inappropriate dancing & behavior that goes along with the club scene. It is unfathomable that our society is trying to normalize CHILDREN shaking their body parts while grown adults throw money at them (and one even reaches out to touch the child).”

Drag has historically been for gay night clubs because of the inappropriate dancing & behavior that goes along with the club scene. It is unfathomable that our society is trying to normalize CHILDREN shaking their body parts while grown adults throw money at them (and one even… pic.twitter.com/p657BfkpAs — Gays Against Groomers Colorado (@GAG_Colorado) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

GAG added, “Children cannot understand the future implications this type of behavior leads to and the dangerous predators this behavior attracts. They are not just ‘fans’ of drag.These adults are enabling child grooming, pushing for child sexuality, and are pulling society backwards at the R Bar.” I couldn’t have summed it up better.