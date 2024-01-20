Texas State University Library Pushes Graphic Trans Content for Teens, Kids

Remember the days when libraries were safe places to take your children? Now one might as well do a nice family outing to the local lesbian bar.

For instance, Texas State University wants students to “[c]elebrate Pride all year-‘round,” and it’s encouraging this woke attitude with a library display at its San Marcos campus, according to Campus Reform. That library display is chock full of content that is Marxist and features both “transgender” teens and “Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction.” No, I have no idea what that means, and the people who wrote it probably don’t either.

Advertisement

The Texas State University’s Alkek Library has a description of its Pride Display on its website. The library openly boasts about featuring LGBTQ books specifically for children. When did libraries switch from educating kids to indoctrinating them?

Celebrate Pride all year-'round! The Pride Display showcases a variety of books and information about LGBTQ+ experiences, issues, and people. From children's books to graphic novels, fiction and non-fiction, the Teaching and Learning team has curated a wide range of books so that all students can find a book that suits them. If you have a pride-related book you want to recommend, feel free to fill out one of the student recommendation cards that are available, too. The display is accompanied by a giant woven ribbon progress pride flag behind it, designed and created by Henna Punjabi. This art installation was created to welcome students into the library and to create a more inclusive and colorful space.

Among the books featured in the collection are “Jazz” Jennings’ autobiographical “Being Jazz : my life as a (transgender) teen.” Jazz is a biological male who began to garner national attention when he supposedly identified as female at the age of 6. He’s now grownup and unhappy. Last year, on his TV show, he made the heartbreaking statement: “All I want is to be happy and feel like me, and I don’t feel like me, ever.” Unfortunately, Jazz already had the surgeries to mutilate and reshape his body. This is the sort of tragic decision-making Texas State University is advertising to young people.

Advertisement

Related: Insanity Wrap: The Sad Truth About Jazz Jennings

Other titles listed in the Alkek catalog for Pride are “The Deviant's War : The Homosexual vs. the United States of America,” “Drag: The Complete Story,” “The Essential Dykes to Watch Out For,” “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” “Global Queer Plays,” and “He/she/they-us : essential information vocabulary and concepts to help you become a better ally to the transgender and gender diverse people in your life.” Other titles on the website are “The heart has its reasons : young adult literature with gay/lesbian/queer content, 1969-2004,” “How To: They/Them,” “Love makes a family : portraits of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender parents and their families,” and “LGBTQAI+ books for children and teens : providing a window for all.” Campus Reform says one book for teens/children talks about oral sex.

The catalog appears to include classic myths and their modern retellings — like Thor, Percy Jackson, and Helen of Troy — with the Pride books. A clever way of trying to pretend modern transgender and LGBTQ nonsense is ancient, perhaps? Or a misleading website mistake?

From Campus Reform:

A display sign lists recommended readings including Butch Heroes, Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States, Storytelling in Queer Appalachia: Imagining and Writing the Unspeakable Other, Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, and The Politics of Everybody: Feminism, Queer Theory, and Marxism at the Intersection.

Advertisement

This is the perverted garbage being advertised to children and young people at universities and schools now.The American education system has become very twisted.