Insanity Wrap: The Sad Truth About Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings, the boy who tried to grow up to be a girl and is now a very unhappy man who will never “feel like myself” is the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Is your pantry racist and/or pr0nographic?

Eggs are too expensive for Dollar Tree.

A North Korean defector learns about race and has everyone laughing

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

I remember being young and broke and buying half a dozen Top Ramens and a dozen eggs for three bucks and having lunch for a week.

Now you can’t even buy eggs at Dollar Tree?

What They Did to Poor Jazz Jennings…

As regular Insanity Wrap readers know, I usually try to keep this column absurd and cheerful. But this week’s craziest story… it’s absurd, all right, but there’s no way to report it with any cheer.

If there’s a perfect test case for “transitioning” young children, it must be Jazz Jennings.

Born Jared Jennings in 2000, Jennings gained fame at a young age, barely 6, when he publicly identified as trans and received all the positive reinforcement from his mother and even celebrities like Oprah that any child could ever crave.

He received positive reinforcement for believing that his perfectly normal body was wrong. The stuff I was too chicken to mention, our own Megan Fox bravely marched right into.

Jared chose the female name Jazz after Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin, his favorite Disney princess. But now he says on his current TV show, I Am Jazz, “All I want is to be happy and feel like me, and I don’t feel like me, ever.”

Maybe that’s because of this:

Following the initial surgeries, Jennings gained over 100 pounds through binge eating and experienced a range of mental health disorders. Jennings’ mother, Jeanette, deflected theories that those difficulties were caused by the penile inversion vaginoplasty and argued that Jazz had long experienced mental health issues.

Ya think? Instead of treating his mental health issues, Jennings’ had his indulged by everyone from Mom and Dad to Oprah Winfrey.

A healthy kid with some issues was given hormones, puberty blockers, and eventually multiple “transformative” surgeries that finally resulted in him having something resembling a vagina. His body treats it as a wound that it tries to close, forcing Jennings — often at his mother’s insistence — to undergo two hours each day of painful dilation.

Now 22, and having lived for 15 years as a trans TV personality, he says, “I just want to feel like myself, like that’s it. I don’t care.”

Here’s the heartbreaking video that went viral over the last week:

Trans Reality Star Jazz Jennings who was pushed to change gender by their parents at age 6 reveals the sad reality of medically transitioning: “I just want to feel like myself…all I want is to be happy and feel like me and I don’t feel like me ever”. pic.twitter.com/5FN2CknQzZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 17, 2023

Jennings’ mother, Jeanette, has grown rich off of her son’s reality shows and runs her own TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation to do unto others what she’s done to Jared/Jazz.

As one Twitter user put it Monday night, “He was probably just a gay boy struggling w those feelings. And his mom led him down this path for fame and his dad didn’t do s****.”

What happened to Jared/Jazz Jennings — and too many others — is child abuse, aided and abetted by members of the press, various levels of government, and even the medical community.

And it has to stop.

Recommended: The Iraq War: 20 Years Later

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Dog and Hen play a hilarious game of chase

( wait for it! ) 🎥 tammy.sattler16 pic.twitter.com/E32RJuhUbn — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 12, 2023

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Some see the racism inherent in the… [checks notes] …OXO Good Grips POP Container?

Yep:

Dr. Jenna Drenten, an associate professor of marketing at Loyola University, made the remarks in a piece for the Conversation, where she slammed the trend of people posting videos of their styled, organized pantries on the platform TikTok. According to Drenton, maintaining a clean, organized home equates to “sexist” and “racist” behavior, because most people who post “pantry porn” are white women.

Anything white people do is racist because of whiteness.

And even if it somehow isn’t racist to keep your pantry nicely organized, it’s still somehow equivalent to pr0n:

As someone who studies digital consumer culture, I’ve noticed an uptick in glamorized, stylized and fully stocked pantries on TikTok and Instagram, giving rise to a content genre I dub “pantry porn.” How did the perfectly organized pantry become so ubiquitous in the digital age? And what does it say about the expectations of being a good homemaker?

Wait’ll these people see my CD collection, organized alpha-chronologically by artist. Or my workbench with the little outlines on the pegboard indicating where different tools hang. Should I show them a photo of my ammo, arranged by caliber and quality?

Organizing stuff is nothing new. What is new is that we have social media to show off how good we can be at it, and otherwise useless social media scolds like Dr. Jenna Drenten to tell us how we’re doing it wrong.

If you need me, I’ll be sorting my bolts and washers.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Is Mark Kelly the Most Dangerous Man in the Senate?

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

My daughter has just come home and said some girls in here school want to start a petition about the mixed sexed spaces, as they all (including the boys) hate them. — WomanSayingNo (@mjeslfc) March 20, 2023

More like this, please.

There is a bit of bad news, though. The mom who tweeted that says she and her daughter live in northwest England but won’t say exactly where because “there are too many TRAs [trans rights activists] on here.”

In England these days, she might get arrested for expressing “hate” on Twitter.

A quick little something before we get to the closing meme…

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members, similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

One More Thing…

LMFAO: North Korean defector learns about race 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7sJ8LVub72 — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) March 20, 2023

Instead of a meme this week, I just had to share one more video.

Being able to laugh at ourselves about how ridiculous and lovely the human condition is… that’s what will save us.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.