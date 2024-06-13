You Won't Believe Who California Is 'Too Woke' for Now

There is simply no denying celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels's multi-culti credentials. If you were to ask a random selection of people to describe the typical Los Angeles married mom of two, 78% of them would say, "Gay half-Arab/half-Jew with a half-Latin son and a daughter adopted from the Congo, and married to a black woman." I mean, you've got to play the odds when taking these quizzes.

Advertisement

Michaels departed California with her wife, fashion designer DeShanna Marie Minuto, in 2021, but her shocking reasons just came to light when she appeared on Sage Steele's podcast that just went public Wednesday on YouTube.

"I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker," she said to Steele. "And when I leave California, maybe you've lost your f***ing mind. Just maybe! Like when you have me running from home, maybe it's gone way too far."

One big way the state had gone too far for Michaels is children being given "off-label cancer drugs to irreparably change their body," as she put it.

"If my son came to me and said, 'Mom' — or my daughter — 'I think I'm trans'. I'd say okay, you want to dress this way, You want me to call you whatever the heck you want... fine, explore it. I love you... but we're not changing your body until it's fully developed. I'm sorry. Conversation's over."

According to the Daily Mail, last week Michaels even "enthusiastically celebrated the American College of Pediatricians calling on other medical groups to stop promoting puberty blockers, hormone drugs and gender surgery to children."

Michaels' parenting methods and beliefs might not be yours or mine, but there's no doubt that she's a caring, protective mom — and that being a good mom was becoming impossible in Gavin Newsom's California.

Advertisement

At another point in the podcast, Michaels reminded me of... ME... way back when I was making the transition from big-L Libertarian to somewhat libertarian-ish conservative. She told Steele, "In relation to crime, protecting our kids, like, we're decriminalizing everything, which arguably I would probably be okay with, but we're not regulating any of it."

ASIDE: I always liked Reason magazine's libertarian motto, "Free minds and free markets." But mine is "Free minds, free markets, and the deterrence value of an aircraft carrier battle group." I was a Reagan kid — and still am.

"You're gonna decriminalize sex work but only so women can loiter on the streets, not to keep them safe, not to have them pay taxes, not to make them regularly check for STDs, not to take away the pimps out of the equation — I could be liberal! I could go there with you! I grew up this way!"

Michaels and her family live happily in Ron DeSantis's Florida, even though the Mainstream Media assures me that the governor recently signed legislation making it legal there to hunt gays for sport.

It wasn't surprising at all to find Michaels speaking hard truths on Sage Steele's show. Steele has been letting it all hang out since 2021, when ESPN put her on leave following an awe-inspiring podcast rant in which she called her employer’s vaccine mandate “sick,” and questioned former President Barack Obama’s blackness.

Advertisement

"You can’t worry about offending someone," Steele said in 2017, "because there will always be someone who gets offended."

Indeed.

Let PJ Media keep offending the offendable by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. And you'd be amazed, in our age of $320 million piers that wash up on shore, just how inexpensive that can be with our 50% SAVEAMERICA offer.