DeSantis Wins Again!

Throughout the feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and the Walt Disney Corporation, the media’s narrative was that Disney would win. In the eyes of the left, which lined up behind Disney’s vocal opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, there was no way a court would side with the evil state government that took away Disney’s special self-governing status. “Experts” predicted that DeSantis would lose.

Advertisement

Yet in January, a judge dismissed Disney’s federal lawsuit against DeSantis and the state. Two months later, Disney settled its state lawsuit against the governor and the legislature. At the time, I wrote, “All parties reacted positively to the settlement and agreed that they could move forward in a renewed, mutually beneficial relationship.”

That mutually beneficial relationship became more official this week. The Wall Street Journal reports that Disney has signed “a 15-year agreement [with the state] that will allow for the continued expansion of its Orlando-area resort.”

“Under the agreement, Disney said it would invest up to $17 billion in the continued development of its Walt Disney World theme park and resort over the next 10 to 20 years,” the report continues.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which has state-sanctioned jurisdiction over the resort and surrounding area, voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the deal, which has been in the works at least since last fall. Back in September, I reported that “The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) filed its intention to invest $60 billion in its tourism properties with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, not the Southeastern Conference — sorry, football fans).”

Advertisement

Recommended Disney History Lesson: Walt Disney’s Fascinating Political Journey

The agreement paves the way for Disney to add new attractions and hotels to the Walt Disney World property. Rumors have abounded that Disney is planning some big theme park expansion in the coming years. Naturally, all parties are excited about the agreement, which will benefit Disney, the district, and the state.

"Disney and the state of Florida continue working well together under CFTOD’s new governance structure, and we are pleased to see CFTOD and Disney reach a new development agreement that secures up to $17 billion in future investment in the state of Florida,” Bryan Griffin, director of communications for the Executive Office of the Governor, said in a statement to PJ Media. “This agreement is a big win for central Florida and will lead to numerous jobs and improved guest experiences."

“Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World, said it would pave the way to expanding the global destination and ‘deliver even more memorable and extraordinary experiences for our guests,’” reports WSJ.

“Walt Disney World is inextricably intertwined in the fabric of the state of Florida and the success of Walt Disney World is the success of Central Florida and vice versa,” said CFTOD board member Brian Aungst Jr.

Advertisement

It's not difficult to see this agreement as yet another victory for DeSantis and Florida. Two years after Disney picked a fight with the state that so many predicted it would win, the Sunshine State has proven once again that it won't let woke corporations roll over its progress.