Disney Surrenders Its Legal Fight Against Florida and DeSantis

The courtroom battles between The Walt Disney Corporation and the state of Florida are finally over. Less than two months after a judge dismissed Disney’s federal lawsuit against the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Disney has settled its state suit.

“This dismissal is made with the understanding that it represents a permanent closure of the lawsuit, barring any future claims on the same matter, thus reflecting the Parties' intention to conclusively resolve this dispute and foster a constructive path forward,” Disney’s attorneys wrote in the settlement agreement.

As part of the settlement, Disney agreed to vacate the eleventh-hour changes that the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) board enacted just before the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) board took over management of the district, which includes Walt Disney World property. Disney also agreed to support the CFTOD’s initiatives for future development in the district.

The federal and state suits stemmed from Disney's vocal opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which the left falsely branded the "Don't Say 'Gay'" bill. Disney cast members pressured then-CEO Bob Chapek to speak out against the legislation based on the left's narrative about the bill.

DeSantis and the Florida legislature retaliated by revoking the special legislation that created the RCID, which allowed Disney to serve as a quasi-governmental entity over its property. The state established the CFTOD to serve in place of the RCID. The CFTOD has since exposed Disney's abuse of power, and Disney clickbait sites have taken to their fainting couches over the state inspecting transportation on Disney property.

All parties reacted positively to the settlement and agreed that they could move forward in a renewed, mutually beneficial relationship.

“This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state,” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement.

“The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was created to bring public accountability and transparency to one of Florida’s most important destinations,” said CFTOD Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Charbel Barakat in a statement. “We’re proud of the landmark work the District has accomplished and look forward to what lies ahead. With this agreement, we’re eager to work with Disney and other businesses within Central Florida to make our destination known for world-class attractions and accountable governance.”

“We are glad that Disney has dropped its lawsuits against the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and conceded that their last-minute development agreements are null, void, and unenforceable,” Bryan Griffin, director of communications for the Executive Office of the Governor, said in a statement. “No corporation should be its own government. Moving forward, we stand ready to work with Disney and the District to help promote economic growth, family-friendly tourism, and accountable government in Central Florida.”

Finally, Disney has stood down in its p***ing contest with Florida. Maybe now the company can concentrate on ridding itself of wokeness, lowering theme park prices, and improving the guest experience. One can dream.