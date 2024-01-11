Some Disney Fans Are Up in Arms Because the State of Florida Is — GASP — Inspecting the Monorails

In the months since the state of Florida’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), we’ve learned about the bold vision that the state has for the region surrounding Walt Disney World. The CFTOD isn’t just concerned with Disney’s interests the way the old Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) was; however, the district is responsible for the Walt Disney World property.

As a district that serves at the behest and pleasure of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), the CFTOD is allowing the state to fulfill its functions in the district once again. That includes placing the responsibility for transportation inspections in the hands of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

“The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the process of regulating Walt Disney World’s monorails, eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill giving the state authority to inspect and oversee the privately-owned transportation system,” reports News 6 in Orlando.

“FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office, which inspects hundreds of bridges and other structures across the state, has begun conducting field inspections of Disney’s monorail structure,” the report continues, citing an FDOT spokesperson who told the outlet that “As part of that process, Disney has provided FDOT with safety manuals and other existing monorail documentation.”

Prior to this month, Disney assigned its own inspectors to ensure the safety of the Walt Disney World Monorail System. The monorail system has experienced significant safety issues before. In 2009, a head-on collision between two trains resulted in the death of 21-year-old monorail pilot Austin Wuennenberg. The accident occurred after park hours, so no guests were on board either train when it took place.

Naturally, FDOT wants to be able to ensure the safety of Walt Disney World guests while also assuring that the monorail continues to run as smoothly as possible. That concern for safety gives FDOT the power to close the monorail as it sees fit, and that’s what has some of the Disney fan sites up in arms.

“While it may not seem like a big deal to have state inspectors looking at the monorail system, they actually hold immense power,” Krysten Swensen breathlessly intones at Disney Dining. “FDOT inspectors can choose to suspend Disney World monorail service while they are doing their inspections. We do not know how long they could keep the monorails down. Thankfully, that has not yet happened.”

(In a series of non-sequiturs, Swensen tries to slam DeSantis and CFTOD for trying to convince Disney to end its DEI program even though — GASP — DeSantis posed for a photo with one of the company’s DEI officials a couple of years ago. She also tries to paint RCID employees leaving the district as a problem with CFTOD.)

The truth of the matter is that FDOT isn’t going to shut down the monorail without sufficient reason. The state isn’t setting out to stick it to Disney or ruin the guest experience.

“That is going to be a last resort action,” Sen. Nick DiCeglie (R-18th district) told News 6. “There would have to be some significant safety concerns in order for that monorail to be shut down.”

Disney shut down its monorail system for two days following Wuennenberg’s tragic death. That accident also ended Disney’s practice of allowing guests to ride in the front of the monorail with the pilot.

Additionally, at Disneyland in California, the responsibility for inspecting the monorail system has fallen under the State of California’s Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit since at least 2000. (I wonder if Swensen knows about that — she might need a fainting couch.)

FDOT Deputy Communications Director Michael Williams gave this exclusive statement to PJ Media:

Safety is FDOT’s top priority and, being that this is the first time that the State has had oversight, FDOT is doing its due diligence to thoroughly complete the review while ensuring the safety of travelers. The Department’s Structures Maintenance Office has a comprehensive program to inspect structures to ensure the safety of all users. During the 2023 Legislative Session, HB 1305 directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to perform safety inspections for fixed guideway transportation systems. Since this law took effect, FDOT’s engineering teams have met with Disney’s technical teams to initiate the process of inspecting the 14-mile-long monorail structure. FDOT has reviewed documentation from Disney including past maintenance and inspection processes and statuses, as well as safety manuals. As they do with hundreds of structures around the state, FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office, has begun the required field inspections of the monorail structure. The Department continues to work with Disney on necessary information for the non-structural portion of the fixed guideway system.

While Disney inspecting its own transportation systems might have worked, it's yet another example of Disney serving as a quasi-government. It's also true that the state of Florida might not have been able to prevent the accident that led to Wuennenberg’s death, but ensuring transportation safety is a legitimate function of government. It's silly for Disney fans to suggest otherwise just because they're pouting over DeSantis and the Florida legislature dismantling RCID.