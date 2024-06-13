Congressional Report: Fauci Tried to Weaponize Monkeypox

The gay community has done a 180 on Anthony Fauci over the years and might do yet another.

During the AIDS situation of the 1980s to early 1990s, the New York Times suggested that Anthony Fauci was "dedicated" and "overburdened," but claimed his AIDS Clinical Trials Group suffered from a "battery of illogical and murderous clinical restrictions."

Someone posted his head on a spike.

Some believe Fauci drop-kicked the ball on AIDS, with one activist, Larry Kramer, going so far as to suggest Fauci should have a meeting with a firing squad.

Fauci claimed he went to gay bathhouses in the 1980s to "essentially see what was going on" (cue up some gay porn music, whatever that sounds like). Fauci would also blame President Ronald Reagan and the "religious right" for any mistakes made in the AIDS crisis that rocked the gay men's community.

Ironically, Kramer and Fauci would go on to forge a "complicated relationship" with one another and the LGBTWTF crowd would embrace Fauci during the COVID "bat salad virus" epidemic that robbed We the People of our very basic liberties.

FACT-O-RAMA! KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who stated that 85% of the KGB's efforts were dedicated to "subversion," also claimed that Marxists have taken over every civil rights group in the U.S.

But that may change.

A new congressional report tells us that Fauci's flunkies not only tried to make monkeypox more transmissible and deadly, but they also hid their tracks as they did it.

FACT-O-RAMA! If this congressional report is true, it will be the second time Fauci's mad scientists "dropped the ball" on a virus that affects and kills mostly gay men. Why the gay community would continue to support Fauci escapes me and my never-completed community college education.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee whipped up the report detailing how Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) repeatedly obstructed investigations about experiments that were, at best, unapproved and, at worst, illegal.

The damning report, titled "Interim Staff Report on Investigation into Risky MPXV Experiment at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases," begins with:

Executive Summary: Since October 2022, the Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Republican Members (E&C or the Committee) have been investigating a research project on MPXV, a virus that causes mpox (formerly known as “monkeypox”), planned and/or conducted at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Under Rule X clause 1(f) of the U.S. House of Representatives, E&C is the committee with jurisdiction over public health agencies, including NIAID’s parent agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and federal biomedical research. The Committee has a long history of conducting oversight of federally funded virology research, including investigating accidents at high-containment laboratories, and examining federal policies related to biosecurity, biosafety, and potentially risky experiments.1

It continues:

A September 15, 2022, Science magazine article on MPXV included an interview with Dr. Bernard Moss, a preeminent pox virologist who has worked for decades at NIAID and is a NIH Distinguished Investigator. In the interview, Dr. Moss noted he and his colleagues had swapped dozens of genes from the much more transmissible, but less deadly, clade II MPXV into the more deadly clade I MPXV. The article stated that the Moss team was “planning to try the opposite, endowing clade II virus with genes from its deadlier relative.”3 The proposal to transfer genes from the deadlier clade I into the more transmissible clade II alarmed some scientists who believed a more potent version of the mpox outbreak strain could spark an epidemic that would be substantially more lethal. [Emphasis added]

Officials claimed that the "HHS and the NIH repeatedly told the Committee the experiments had not been formally proposed or planned, had never been approved or conducted, and were not currently under consideration." Yet the experiments were taking place.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The pharmaceutical-industrial complex paid "healthcare scientists" $710 million in "royalties" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Fauci's NIAID received $690 million of that cabbage.

The congressional report also stated that the NIAID, part of the NIH, is filled with untrustworthy, lying, liarmouths who cannot be trusted.

"It [NIAID] cannot be trusted to determine whether an experiment on a potential pandemic pathogen or enhanced potential pandemic pathogen poses unacceptable biosafety risk or a serious public health threat," the investigators reported.

Investigating officials claim this research could be considered a "gain of function," which is defined as "research that can result in deadlier and more transmissible viruses." We now know the NIH paid for gain-of-function research on the COVID virus as well.

The greater question prevails: if this report is true, why would Fauci invest in a virus that kills mostly gay men? And, knowing that Fauci was the master blaster at the NIAID during the AIDS epidemic, was that also a by-product of Fauci's myrmidons? Did Fauci, inadvertently or overwise, help invent two viruses that targeted gay men?

I have dumped cell service providers over fewer complaints of inadequacy.

We have been warned by the apparatchiks at the World Health Organization (WHO) to expect a new "Disease X" pandemic to slaughter us and—more importantly—lock us down.