Pull the Alarm! Jamaal Bowman Appears Headed for Primary Defeat

Matt Margolis | 10:38 AM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Who needs something to smile about today?

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the so-called "Squad," is likely to lose by a landslide in the June 25 New York Democratic primary. 

Advertisement

In the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey, Westchester County Executive George Latimer secured 48% of Democratic primary voters' support, while Bowman, a two-term incumbent, garnered just 31%. The poll also noted that 21% of respondents in the 16th Congressional District, covering much of Westchester County and parts of the north Bronx, remained undecided.

Last year,  Bowman was caught on video setting off a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building in an attempt to delay a House vote on the stopgap resolution to avert a shutdown. Despite his claim that it was an accident, Bowman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the incident. Technically, he violated federal law by obstructing an official proceeding, but he received only a slap on the wrist. The House Ethics Committee absurdly chose not to investigate the incident.

But it's not the embarrassment of having a congressman who claims not to know what a fire alarm looks like that is hurting him.

According to a report from the New York Post, Bowman's position on the Israel-Hamas is hurting his bid for reelection.

The Israel-Hamas war may be playing an outsized role in the race, the survey showed. 

Latimer, 70, has squarely sided with Israel in the raging conflict, while Bowman, 48, was captured on video in November calling Israel an “apartheid” state as he angrily claimed reported rapes and child murders by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel were a “lie.” He later walked back the comment ripped as Hamas propaganda.

Forty-five percent of voters align more with Latimer on the war, 29% side more with Bowman, and 26% are unsure, the survey said.

Either way, more people want to see an end to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza regardless of where they stand on Israel.

A plurality of Democratic primary voters — 43% — are less inclined to support a member of Congress who opposes a cease-fire in Gaza, while 37% are more likely to back a candidate who is against one. The remaining 20% had no opinion.

Half of the Democratic primary voters also thought the US government is spending too much on aid to Israel in the war with Hamas, while a third think the Biden administration is spending the right amount, and 17% think the country is spending too little. 

Regarding humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza, 46% thought the US is spending too little, 34% the right amount, and 21% too much.

Advertisement

Latimer is reportedly a moderate Democrat (whatever that means these days) with a long history in Westchester politics. He is also generally liked more than Bowman, whose antisemitic views have been on display since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. He's also backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. 

According to the poll, 65% of voters view Latimer favorably, while only 23% view him unfavorably, with 12% undecided. In contrast, 51% have a favorable view of Bowman, while 43% view him unfavorably, and 6% are not familiar with him. Latimer also leads significantly among white voters by 42 points, with 62% to Bowman's 20%.

The U.S. Congress could do with fewer antisemitic socialists. I look forward to Bowman's defeat.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024 JAMAAL BOWMAN

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: MSM Hacks Are Blackout Drunk on Their Own Biden Kool-Aid Stephen Kruiser
Chicago Doubles Education Spending, Tragedy Ensues. Stephen Green
WATCH: A Dazed and Confused Biden Lands in Italy, and It’s Scary Matt Margolis
There’s Something Fishy About FiveThirtyEight’s Election Projection Model Matt Margolis
This Might Be the Dumbest Take on the Hunter Biden Laptop Matt Margolis
New York City Is Getting Really Scary for Jews Athena Thorne

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Liberals Are Too Busy Achieving Success to Have Any Children, Says the New York Times
Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter?
The Best Choice to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate Is Obvious
Advertisement