The Morning Briefing: Memorial Day Seems More Important With Each Passing Year

We're going with something slightly different here for Memorial Day.

My friend Stephen Green and I were talking about Memorial Day during last Friday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere." I said that I felt the day is too solemn for me to be editorializing or pontificating about politics, and Stephen agreed. It's still important that the Briefing gets published because it's a weekday newsletter and that's the gig. The links are all still here, but I didn't add any snarky comments. Instead of music or comedy at the end, I've posted a video compilation of Ronald Reagan's Memorial Day speeches, which I will probably repeat every year going forward.

I will say that the solemnity of the day does hit me with greater impact as I get older.

We will be back to business as usual tomorrow, but today we'll conclude with the prayer I post every Memorial Day:

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let Your perpetual light shine upon them.

May their souls, and the souls of all the faithful departed

rest in peace.

Amen.

