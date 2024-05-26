The Morning Briefing: Memorial Day Seems More Important With Each Passing Year

Top O' the Briefing
We're going with something slightly different here for Memorial Day.
My friend Stephen Green and I were talking about Memorial Day during last Friday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere." I said that I felt the day is too solemn for me to be editorializing or pontificating about politics, and Stephen agreed. It's still important that the Briefing gets published because it's a weekday newsletter and that's the gig. The links are all still here, but I didn't add any snarky comments. Instead of music or comedy at the end, I've posted a video compilation of Ronald Reagan's Memorial Day speeches, which I will probably repeat every year going forward.
I will say that the solemnity of the day does hit me with greater impact as I get older.
We will be back to business as usual tomorrow, but today we'll conclude with the prayer I post every Memorial Day:
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,
and let Your perpetual light shine upon them.
May their souls, and the souls of all the faithful departed
rest in peace.
Amen.
Everything Isn't Awful
Best friends.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/lZGCCsJkQy— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 25, 2024
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. This GOP Governor Revealed the Truth About Newsom, Cuomo, and I Can't Stop Laughing
Tinfoil Haturday: Special Ops Soldier Shoots Illegal Chechen Photographing His Kid, Then it Gets Weird
Hunter Biden's Laptop Is SO REAL It Will Be Used as Evidence in His Gun Trial
Two American Christian Missionaries Killed by Gang Violence in Haiti
MSNBC Shell-Shocked By Trump’s Bronx Rally
Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Highlights Unconstitutional Treatment
The Biden Campaign Has the Worst Job Opening Ever
HHS Set to Roll Out Bird Flu Vaxes by the Millions
The EPA Gives Funds to a Group That Claims Palestine is a 'Climate Justice Issue'
Sunday Thoughts: Image Bearers
Is New Bi-Partisan AI Bill Enough to Prevent Real-Life 'Rise of the Machines'?
Weekend Parting Shot: Woman Shocked to Discover She Can Get Pregnant
Will the Trump Jury See the Bronx Love and Learn That They Won't Be Keelhauled for Acquitting?
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1)
Buttigieg Grilled Over Biden Admin's Failed Promises of Building EV Charging Stations
Dartmouth Faculty Censure School President for Shutting Down Pro-Hamas Encampment
The Left Is So Desperate for Votes, They Are Paying People to Vote Democrat
Anti-Violence Project Based on Misinformation
Gun Rights and Safety Aren't Incompatible Concepts
Cam&Co. Saving Lives Without Sacrificing the Second Amendment
Memorial Day Cookouts Cost 10% More This Year Than Last Year
Sunday Reflection: Jesus Hands Us the Wheel
Will Alaska Ditch Ranked-Choice Voting?
Philadelphia Couple Find Love, Get Married - at 102 and 100 Years of Age
Trump Campaign Launches 'Veterans and Military Families for Trump' Coalition to Commemorate Memorial Day
Seven Years Later, Marine Widow Recalls Trump Hugging Her Son at Husband's Arlington Grave
'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does NOT Go Over Well
Justice: Kansas City Staffer Fired for Post Doxxing Harrison Butker
Rasmussen Reports: 32% of Likely Voters Think the Country Is Heading in the Right Direction
VIP
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Score Doesn't Lie: This Is the Greatest Florida Man Friday EVER
Summer Music List: The Artists That Best Represent Summer to Me
Woman Talks About Her Journey After a Trans Man Assaulted Her
Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Facility Still Burning After 10 Days
So Much for Biden Winning Over Haley Voters
How Is Perjurious Fauci Goon Dr. Peter Morens Still Free?
Summer Music List: Summer Vibes for Several Genres
Around the Interwebz
Hannah Waddingham “Keeps Mental List Of Casting Directors Who Blocked Her Career”
SpaceX sets date for next Starship flight, explains what went wrong the last time
Were Egyptians Really the First to Domesticate Cats? Try Cave Men
Bee Me
Democrats Promise There's No Way A Person Who Entered The Country Illegally Would Ever Vote Illegally https://t.co/nh3tIZ4mv7 pic.twitter.com/bAxOKgvmKn— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 26, 2024
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Dunes at Knokke https://t.co/9gPB1JwBXT pic.twitter.com/fLKsoyoVm8— Camille Pissarro (@artpissarro) May 26, 2024
