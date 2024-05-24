The Left Can't Meme, but the Biden Campaign Still Wants to Try

We’ve seen time and time again that the left can’t meme. Remember the time the Biden Department of Transportation produced a meme that wasn’t only an affront to comedy but also potentially violated the Hatch Act? Or how about the time Stacey Abrams tried to take advantage of a meme trend but completely missed the point?

Advertisement

The Biden campaign is trying to reach younger voters, and a new job posting shows that the team wants to reach them by creating pro-Biden memes. Somebody hasn’t learned the lesson that Democrats are bad at trying to be funny.

The posting on Daybook states:

The Biden for President (BFP) campaign is looking for a Partner Manager to join the Digital Partnerships team. In this role, you will initiate and manage day-to-day operations in engaging the internet’s top content and meme pages. The ideal candidate for this role is passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the internet. They have a deep interest in politics and thrive in a fast-paced environment. This position is full-time and based in Wilmington, DE.

The posting lists qualifications like experience, expertise, and organizational skills, but there’s one important qualification that it misses: a sense of humor.

Recommended: Building the Perfect Comedy: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Airplane!'



Here’s proof positive that Team Biden isn’t placing a premium on comedy — at least not intentionally (italic formatting in the original):

Biden for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law. If you seek a reasonable accommodation in relation to the campaign's COVID-19 policy, you should speak to the HR Department prior to reporting to an office location. Biden for President is committed to diversity among its staff, and recognizes that its continued success requires the highest commitment to obtaining and retaining a diverse staff that provides the best quality services to supporters and constituents.

Advertisement

The Washington Times shared examples of how bad the Biden team has been at creating memes. The existence of the unfunny “Dark Brandon” meme says all you need to know, but there’s also this lame example:

Mr. Biden’s X account trolled former President Donald Trump with a meme posted just last week. To celebrate the Dow Jones Industrial Average cracking the 40,000 mark for the first time in history, the Biden campaign posted a video of Mr. Trump during a 2020 debate predicting the stock market would crash if Mr. Biden won the election. Mr. Biden reposted the video from his personal account and added a meme of himself holding an ice cream cone serving an “L” or “loss” to Mr. Trump.

Granted, the job opening may be as much about curating memes as creating them, but the campaign team is missing the point. Memes don’t come down from on high; they’re organic. The people who claim to be the defenders of democracy miss the point that memes are the most democratic form of modern comedy.

What the left will never understand is that in comedy, the lecture is less important than the laughs. Left-wing is more about the message than the humor, which is why it’s never funny. But let ‘em keep trying — it gives us more to make fun of.

Advertisement

If you enjoy stories like these, please consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. VIP membership gives you access to exclusive content and helps us in our mission to report the truth. Use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off!