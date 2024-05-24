HHS Set to Roll Out Bird Flu Vaxes by the Millions

It appears Pandemic 2.0 is truly in the works as all of the pieces fall into place: the media terror campaign, the gain-of-function work in U.S. labs, the alleged jump from animals to humans, and now the announcement of new vaxes to be produced by the feds.

Federal health officials are ramping up efforts to combat what they claim is the growing threat of H5N1 bird flu with plans to produce 4.8 million vaccine doses and increase influenza surveillance nationwide. The move comes as two new human bird flu infection cases were identified — in Michigan and Australia — heightening concerns about the virus’s potential to spread among humans. The new vaccine, currently in bulk form, will be filled and finished in multidose vials by one of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) manufacturing partners without disrupting seasonal flu vaccine production, according to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell on Wednesday said that active discussions are underway across federal agencies about the key triggers for deploying the H5N1 vaccine doses. Triggers could include evidence the virus is spreading to people not employed on farms, or between humans rather than solely from animals to humans, or that the virus is causing more severe illness in those infected. O’Connell also said HHS is in talks with Pfizer and Moderna about developing mRNA-based bird flu vaccines. Reports of new human bird flu cases and plans for increased vaccine production sparked a surge in the value of vaccine-focused biotech companies’ stock on Wednesday, including Moderna, BioNTech, CureVac and Novavax, according to The Financial Times.

What Moderna or HHS or any of these criminal organizations won’t tell the public is that the recently alleged human infection in Michigan caused mild symptoms and the individual has already recovered, nor will they tell you that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

A second person in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu linked to dairy cows, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday. The person, a farmworker who had regular exposure to infected livestock, had mild symptoms and has recovered, the health department said. “The current health risk to the general public remains low," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said in a news release. "We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission at this point. This is exactly how public health is meant to work, in early detection and monitoring of new and emerging illnesses.”

