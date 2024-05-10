Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says

Bioengineered bird flu souped up via gain-of-function lab work could be developed in a shockingly short period of time, former CDC Director Robert Redfield told News Nation recently:

I think it puts our world at great risk. We have the risk of natural spillover, but there is a species barrier. I’m obviously most worried about bird flu. Right now, it takes five amino acid change for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier but this virus is already now in 26 mammal species, as you saw most recently in cattle. But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months. Because it’s been published the five amino acids that I need to change, and so I don’t think that research should be done. That’s the real threat, that’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing these bio-experiments that are INTENTIONALLY modifying viruses — and bird flu I think is going to be the cause of the great pandemic — where they are teaching these viruses how to be more infectious for humans.

👀 Fmr. CDC Director Robert Redfield Calls for COVID Intel to Be Declassified, Says Bird Flu Could Cause the ‘Great Pandemic’



“I’ve obviously reviewed the classified information and I’m anxious to see it all declassified…There are geopolitical reasons that they’re keeping this… pic.twitter.com/0nJvun3p66 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 10, 2024

There’s a bit of a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don’t dilemma going on here, in that if the public freaks out and allows itself to be consumed with the fear shoved down its throats by the corporate state media and the virus turns out to be more or less a nothing-burger, as SARS-CoV-2 turned out to be, the economic and social losses from which we may never recover would have all been for naught.

On the other hand, the type of gain-of-function research underway with bird flu is the systematic manufacture of pathogens to make them deadlier and more transmissible, so just because they failed to make COVID as deadly as they may have wished doesn’t mean the avian flu outbreak, when it is engineered to jump to humans, won’t be as devastating as promised.

Editor’s note: This article is guaranteed to be demonetized by Google, as is any article exposing the malfeasance of the biomedical authorities.

