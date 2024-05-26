Two American Christian Missionaries Killed by Gang Violence in Haiti

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti confirmed that at least two American citizens were brutally murdered due to gang violence in Haiti on Thursday. Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker said his daughter, Natalie, and her husband, Davy, died in the attack. One other missionary was killed; however, it was unclear if the person was a U.S. citizen.

According to FoxNews, "Davy and Natalie Lloyd, full-time missionaries to Haiti, were shot and killed at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Missions In Haiti, Inc."

Words seem empty right now…Our hearts are broken. This is the hardest thing we have ever done. We’re grieving, but we want Davy and Natalie’s story to be told because it deserves to be told. They were the perfect example of a life of putting others before self. A life of loving… pic.twitter.com/pgZ5ipXSH9 — Ben Baker (@BenBakerMO) May 24, 2024

Police said Davy and Natalie were attacked by armed gangs in three cars while they were on their way back from church in a neighboring town. The gangs also looted the missionaries' house. The U.S. State Department has recovered and transported their bodies to the U.S. Embassy.

What a shocking nightmare for the families. Condolences began to roll in on social media as the grieving families began to make difficult transportation and funeral arrangements for Natalie and Davy.

As a truly compassionate leader should, former President Trump paused for a moment to pay his respects to the "great families" of Natalie and Davy during a speech at the Libertarian Convention in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Thank you President Trump. This means a lot to our families. Thank you for recognizing Davy & Natalie God Bless @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BF7jkMuHwK — Ben Baker (@BenBakerMO) May 26, 2024

In stark contrast, there has been no official direct mention of the murders of American citizens in Haiti from the White House by Biden. “The security situation in Haiti cannot wait,” a National Security Council spokesperson said on Friday according Al Jazeera. The report said Biden had pledged to support the “expedited deployment” of the "Kenya-led force" when he spoke with in talks with Kenyan President William Ruto last week.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed as they experience unimaginable grief,” the spokesperson added, referring to the missionaries. Surely the fact that Natalie and Davy were Christians and closely related to a Republican state representative had nothing at all to do with Biden's silence, right? Let's hope it doesn't interrupt his eleventy-seventh beach vacation either.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wrote on Twitter/X. "Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God's word," Parson said. "In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti has reissued its urgent Level 4: Do Not Travel security alert, warning all U.S. citizens that the "security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous." Travel within Haiti is very risky, and the U.S. government can't guarantee the safety of travel due to the unpredictable "violent crime," including kidnapping, "civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure."

On Sunday afternoon, a statement was posted on Rep. Baker's Facebook page that "a plan is in place to bring Davy and Natalie's remains home" to Missouri. The ongoing civil unrest in Haiti is making it very difficult not only to transport their bodies from the embassy but also to secure the needed paperwork from the embattled Haitian government. "Please, pray urgently that everyone remains safe... [and] that all paperwork is pushed through swiftly," the post read. If all goes as planned, Natalie and Davy should be home by Thursday.

A verified GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families with transportation and funeral costs.