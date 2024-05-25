Hunter Biden's Laptop Is SO REAL It Will Be Used as Evidence in His Gun Trial

My, we have come such a long way when it comes to how the Democrats, and by that I include the legacy media, have treated the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Here are some of the plot points of this story:

First, Hunter left three laptops with a Delaware Mac repair shop and forgot to pick up one of them.

Then the FBI got a copy of the laptop in 2019 and pretended it didn't exist.

Then the intelligence community, knowing it could be a storyline in the 2020 election, "pre-bunked" the content of the laptop at an Aspen gathering, telling journalists invited to the yearly confab that if they heard anything about the laptop they should know it was "hacked" and should disregard it as disinformation.

Then it was dismissed as Russian disinformation and anyone reporting the story was a Putin poodle.

Then they got social media companies to censor the story and any outlet that reported it.

Then before the 2020 election, the worst secretary of State of all time got 51 lying politicians who used to work at the CIA and other spook agencies to say it sure looked like Russian disinformation.

Then its existence was a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Then Hunter's legal team confirmed its veracity in court papers.

Then the Biden poodle who had been "investigating" Hunter for years was caught doing nothing.

Then he looked at it to discover there were Mann Act and gun use crimes while high on crack evidence on the laptop.

Then whistleblowers highlighted Hunter's lawbreaking.

Then this week the laptop was real and its contents will be used as evidence in Hunter's upcoming gun trial.

Then the 53-year-old Biden said that his computer was hacked.

This is an example of legacy media treatment of stories that make their side look bad. Thank you to Elon Musk for highlighting this on his X platform.

The laptop is real and is being used as evidence against Hunter Biden in his upcoming gun charge trial, which is scheduled to start on June 3. The feds charge that the president's son lied about drug use on his gun background form.

CBS reported on a pretrial motion in court last week in which the judge allowed the laptop evidence to be used and how it will be treated by each side.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika handed both sides wins during the pre-trial conference, telling Hunter Biden's attorneys they could raise some issues with the laptop evidence at trial. But she sided with prosecutors about what they need to prove Hunter Biden's drug use when he bought a gun in 2018. They'll need to show he was using or addicted to drugs around the time of the purchase, she said. The defense argued prosecutors should have to prove Hunter Biden was using drugs on the exact day he bought the gun in question.

I've been going through the contents of the laptop for PJ Media readers, and you'd have to close your eyes, put your hands over your ears, and la la la la very loudly to ignore the hookers, crack, and disgusting behavior contained therein. Plus the laptop highlights his use of crack while photographing his naked body while holding a gun. You can read about it in "Hunter's Cocaine Gun."

Hunter had two guns, one a revolver and the other a semiautomatic. The Colt Cobra 388PL revolver was tossed into a dumpster close to a school and found by a dumpster diver. Hunter's former girlfriend, his sister-in-law who's his brother Beau's widow, threw the gun into a dumpster to keep it away from him.

Messages on the laptop confirmed that Hunter flipped out when he found out she'd dumped it.

In response to Hallie’s claim that she was afraid her boyfriend would “use” the gun, Hunter fired back: “To do what Hallie.” “They think you’re scared I would shoot you,” he went on before calling her a “f—ing a–hole.” “You now have me as an abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies,” Hunter went on. “And that’s now in the hands of the FBI.”

The incident was later investigated by police, who then called the Secret Service agents who tried to strong-arm the gun dealer into taking the document proving the president's son had purchased it. The dealer refused.

And now Hunter Biden will stand trial for lying on his gun form, a federal offense for which he could serve time.

Stay tuned.







