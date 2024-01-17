Hunter's Cocaine Gun

The Department of "Justice" is not only revealing for the first time that the Hunter Biden laptop is real — ergo they've been lying for five years, likely changing the 2020 presidential election results — but the pouch in which he kept his illegally obtained gun was tainted with cocaine residue.

Special Counsel David Weiss observed in a filing concerning Hunter Biden's gun charge, "Guns and drugs, of course, are a dangerous combination."

Weiss issued a 52-page response to Biden's request to dismiss the charge against him. In the report, Biden was accused of making light of the seriousness of the gun charge, which, let's not forget, the special counsel was only too happy to forget about himself. Weiss, the same man who allowed the statute of limitations to run out on Hunter's unpaid 2014 and 2015 taxes—because they implicated the sitting vice president of the United States, slow-rolled investigation and charges for his later tax evasions. When Weiss was caught by a judge for lamely giving Hunter the most corrupt federal plea bargain that some shocked prosecutors had ever seen, which included immunity for future crimes, in exchange for a guilty plea on a misdemeanor gun charge, he jumped ugly with Hunter.

But even then, they tried to hide Hunter's disgusting behavior from the world. Only last year, in 2023, did FBI investigators look at the gun and the pouch it was stored in. In the filing, Weiss wrote:

After opening the evidence, FBI investigators observed a white powdery substance on the defendant’s brown leather pouch that had held the defendant’s firearm in October 2018. Based on their training and experience, investigators believed that this substance was likely cocaine and that this evidence would corroborate the messages that investigators had obtained which showed the defendant buying and using drugs in October 2018.

In short: "An FBI chemist subsequently analyzed the residue and determined that it was cocaine. To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun."

The counsel wrote:

In addition to his admissions about persistent drug usage, the defendant trivialized the dangerous encounters he faced while “buying and using without getting caught or hurt or killed during some random drug-buy mix-up. Walking into a park in a high-crime neighborhood to buy crack at 4 a.m. was no different than playing Russian roulette with two shells in the chamber. In some places, it was like playing with five shells—and still, I was willing to spin the chamber again and again.” The defendant explained how he would sometimes drive to “a vast homeless enclave” of pop-up tents and cardboard boxes that “was a dangerous place to visit” to buy crack. One night, while looking for crack and stepping around people curled up on cardboard, the defendant pulled back the flap on a tent and, from the pitch black, saw a gun pointed at his face. Only a few months after this happened, on October 12, 2018, the defendant chose to buy his own gun, and during this period he continued to be addicted to crack.

The filing used information from Biden's book and information on his laptop that the DOJ only now — five years after it received the laptop and perhaps changed the results of an election — just admitted was real and verifiable.

The special counsel's filing reads almost like the piece I wrote about in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, and Tax Evasion Edition. Weiss wrote:

"Accepting no responsibility for his criminal behavior, the defendant called the rental company and lied by telling them that someone had run him off the road. Id. at 172. The defendant then “climbed behind the wheel of another rental,” id., and continued his trip to Arizona. “To stay awake, [the defendant] chain-smoked crack and cigarettes,” and “leaned into the bracing air whenever [he] felt himself nodding off. At some point, the crack lost its oomph, but [he] kept lighting up anyway, out of force of habit.” Id. at 173. Then, not knowing “if it was real or a hallucination” the defendant began driving after an enormous barn owl in the “inky night” “through a series of tight, bounding switchbacks.”

But we know better. As much as the special counsel talks tough, nothing is likely to happen to Hunter.

Recall, Hunter had two guns, and at least one of them, a "Colt .38 Special" revolver, was purchased and owned while he was on drugs. Another pistol, a semi-automatic, was seen in his drug-fueled, disgusting photos of himself naked with hookers.

Hunter's "girlfriend," as the special counsel's office refers to his brother's widow whom Hunter had shacked up with, was so concerned with his addictions that she took his gun and tossed it into a dumpster behind an upscale Delaware market, close to a school.

[O]n October 23, 2018, the defendant’s then-girlfriend discovered the defendant’s gun in his open, unlocked vehicle (that had its windows down) inside his brown leather pouch along with a box of ammunition and speed loader. She discarded these items in a trash can behind a grocery store in Wilmington, Delaware.

And there's something more. The Secret Service didn't find the gun; a man looking for recyclables found it.

The defendant’s gun, speed loader, 23 rounds of ammunition, and brown leather pouch were found by an elderly man who routinely collected recyclables from trash cans in the area. The police later obtained the gun case from the defendant and obtained the defendant’s gun, the ammunition contained in the ammo box, speed loader, and brown leather pouch from the older man. These items were placed in an evidence vault by state authorities and no charges were brought at that time.

Sheesh, in the last few days we've had Dr. Fauci admit he lied, the laptop verified officially, and now we find out yet another story about Hunter Biden's abhorrent behavior with guns, drugs, and hookers. The next thing you know, the DOJ and FBI will come clean about January 6.

