We'd Like the 2020 Election Back: DOJ Admits It Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop

Four years after the FBI and DOJ got a copy of the Hunter Biden laptop, filled with evidence of impeachable offenses and Biden family international self-dealing, the "Justice" Department only now admits that it's real. The DOJ has had the laptop's contents since December 2019, just over four years ago, when this evidence was delivered to the FBI. The revelation came in a "Justice" Department filing on Tuesday.

Let's count the cost.

The FBI had the laptop in its possession and knew its contents and the validity of the information because, at the very least, agents had corroborating information.

Knowing that the laptop's contents were legitimate, the FBI went to the Aspen Institute in June 2020 to trigger an information operation against the American people using legacy and social media members to convince people before an election that the laptop story was Russian disinformation. This is called a pre-bunk to propagandize the media and public that the Biden laptop was a Russian "hack-and-dump" operation.

The FBI convinced social media to censor the laptop story before the 2020 election. After Donald Trump's loss, approximately 17% of Americans said they would have changed their vote had they known the laptop was real, according to at least one poll.

That Russian disinformation operation was used to censor American media, including the nation's oldest newspaper, the New York Post, which broke the laptop story, and other sites like PJ Media to stop the story from getting out.

The FBI's information operation against the American people censored news to the American people to change or at least tamper with the results of an American election.

Americans were derided as conspiracy theorists and worse by this information operation. The information operation by the FBI and allies was used to disparage President Trump and his allies, including Rudy Giuliani, who has never recovered.

Joe Biden loyalist, Tony Blinken, who is now the disastrous Secretary of State, and former Acting CIA Chief Mike Morrell used this false information by the FBI to write an open letter alleging that the Hunter Biden laptop had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign. Fifty-one intelligence community members signed their names to the letter. They lied to give Joe Biden a talking point in a debate with Donald Trump.

What's the point of debates with this blatant lying? And MSM covered for Joe Biden. 51 intelligence agents.

The FBI's information operation against the American people was run by the same FBI personnel who oversaw the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping story, the January 6 "insurrection" story, and by extension, the imprisonment and prosecutions of thousands of Americans.

Marco Polo's report on the Hunter Biden Laptop concludes that the FBI agents tasked with running the information operation against the American people were "the tip of the spear" of the Bureau's information operation against the American people. Whistleblowers have told U.S. senators that "FBI HQ Supervisory Intelligence (SIA) Brian Auten and Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the Washington Field Office (WFO) were the so-called 'tip of the FBI spear' in D.C. handling the Biden Laptop slow-walk operation." Auten "assessed" that the laptop was Russian disinformation and the Justice Department took this guy's word for it.

ASAC Timothy Thibault left the FBI in 2022 when Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland exposing Thibault's naked partisanship and other revelations by FBI whistleblowers.

Grassley wrote:

[I]n August 2020, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment which was used by a FBI Headquarters (‘FBI HQ’) team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease ... verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation ... The FBI HQ team’s investigators placed their findings with respect to whether reporting was disinformation in a restricted access sub-file reviewable only by the particular agents responsible for uncovering the specific information ... additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed at the direction of ASAC Thibault ... ASAC Thibault allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines.

The New York Post reporter who was deliberately censored by the FBI for telling the truth issued her vindication Tuesday night in a tweet detailing a filing in the case by the DOJ's Special Counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

‼️ In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud.

Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian… pic.twitter.com/xSZ2YG8JIB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

Apologies aren't enough. Even 51 apologies aren't enough. The FBI and DOJ must be purged of these political actors and jailed for this information operation perpetrated on the American people.

There are some January 6 prison cells waiting.