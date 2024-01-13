West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, Tax Evasion Edition

In this special edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update we'll go over Hunter Biden's relationship with California, his new home, and practically the farthest place he could go from his dad's grasp and stay in the United States. It also helps to usher in my 2024 series about Hunter Biden's laptop. Pay close attention.

On Thursday, the president's son came back to his adopted home to plead not guilty to nine federal felony and misdemeanor charges against him.

Hunter Biden in Court Today for Failure to File and Pay Taxes in 2016, 2017, 2018 pic.twitter.com/o9O3lMgDew — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Nuked4Every1) January 11, 2024

Most of these charges are for failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars of income that he received from China, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, and other money (and a big diamond) that Hunter received for allegedly selling his dad's influence and enriching his entire family. But IRS whistleblowers reported that Hunter evaded other taxes and got away with it because prosecutors held off filing charges until after the statute of limitations ran out.

Remember, these charges were filed only after an extraordinary plea deal that would have given the 53-year-old president's son criminal immunity for life blew up in court. All Hunter had to do was just plead guilty to an extraordinarily minor misdemeanor federal gun charge. The judge told the lawyers, including Biden friend-turned-Special Counsel David Weiss, to go back to the drawing board. The result was these charges.

Hunter Biden has led a life of privilege, but being the "spare," he felt like the odd man out. Beau was the Golden Biden Boy and Hunter was the screw-up. That feeling intensified.

Since the late 1980s and early 1990s, Hunter honed a taste for drugs and booze. He bragged in a recording that as an undergrad at Georgetown University he smoked crack with notorious crackhead Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

"You know what?" he bragged, "I actually smoked crack with Marion Barry. I swear to f–king God.”

It turns out that Hunter could easily stray from propriety, but not from drugs, hookers, and booze. He was in deep in 2010 and 2011. Though he claims his brother's death in 2015 sent him into a drug-induced tailspin, he was in the drug and boozy life well before. In 2014, he became a Burisma board member, he was riding high working with the Chinese, trying to set up deals to get them an LNG port and help out the CCP's electric car businesses with a mining deal.

It was clear from insiders, Devin Archer and Tony Bobulinski, and Hunter's own laptop messages that Joe Biden was Hunter's product and "the brand."

When Hunter's wife dumped him after his name was outed in the Ashley Madison sex scandal and he stopped sleeping with his dead brother's widow, his drug abuse continued to get the better of him. He lasted less than a cup of coffee in the Naval Reserve because of his drug use. His dad tracked him down at his D.C. apartment once and told Hunter, “I need you. What do we have to do?”

The world was crashing in, and amid his periods of drugging and drinking he would eventually decamp to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to get help.

He told New Yorker Magazine his goal was to "completely disappear."

In 2019, the New Yorker Magazine wrote a timeline of Hunter's cranked-out life to circumvent gotcha stories during his dad's presidential run. Maybe it helped the family's political aims, but it revealed the incredible sickness in his life and how he used The West Coast, Messed Coast's™ prettiest spots in California as his own playground.

Hunter chose spots all along California's portion of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to dry out, lash out, get better, and blow up again. He visited a yoga retreat on Big Sur and got into a car accident with a rental car arguably caused by a hallucinogenic episode in Palm Springs. How could he continue to be the family bag man with this monkey on his back?

In 2016, he was on his way to an Arizona wellness center when his plane stopped at LAX for his connecting flight. Hunter bailed and stayed boozing it up in hotels.

The New Yorker reports that “During a layover at Los Angeles International Airport, before his connecting flight to Phoenix, he went to a nearby hotel bar and realized that he had left his wallet on the plane. It had belonged to Beau and still contained his attorney-general identification badge, and also Hunter’s driver’s license, without which he couldn’t board his flight.”

He went to a nearby hotel in chic Marina del Rey and stayed for a week "where he waited for the airline to return the wallet."

But he stayed for a week where “He said that he “needed a way to forget,” and that, soon after his arrival in L.A., he asked a homeless man in Pershing Square where he could buy crack," the publication reported.

Pershing Square is a popular hangout and popular place for Hollywood actors to join protests. He asked a man there to help him find a drug hookup.

"Hunter said that the man took him to a nearby homeless encampment, where, in a narrow passageway between tents, someone put a gun to his head before realizing that he was a buyer. He returned to buy more crack a few times that week.”

Even in a short amount of time, the amiable Biden had made all kinds of friends. He wasn't sleeping but probably told anyone who'd listen at the clubs he now visited on Hollywood Boulevard that he was heading out to Arizona to get dried out.

But he hadn't slept for most of the week and a bouncer he'd met at a club on Hollywood Boulevard took pity on him after Hunter had gotten into a fight with another man at a club. The giant Samoan bouncer, whom the NY Times Magazine identified as "Baby Down," took Hunter out for a burger, then his hotel to collect his things, and finally to Hertz car rentals at LAX so he could drive to rehab.

He began the roughly seven-hour journey on the 10 freeway, a straight shot to the Mesa and Phoenix area, and then north to Sedona to Grace Grove. But in Palm Springs "he lost control of his car, which jumped the median and skidded to a stop on the shoulder of the westbound side." He called Hertz to bring him another car. He continued his drive and a "large barn owl" paced him the whole way. He later wondered if this was a hallucination.

In the Sedona area, he dropped off the second rental and waited for the rehab facility to send a van for him.

In the car, a Hertz employee found Beau Biden's attorney general badge on the dashboard and a crack pipe, a baggie police later described as containing a "white powdery substance," his driver's license, Secret Service business card, and credit cards. Though police were called, Hunter was not charged, but the Secret Service reportedly said that Hunter was "secure/well," the Times magazine reported.





Fast forward to 2018 when Hunter finally moved full-time to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ hoping to "completely disappear." He went on a drug and hooker bender that got him kicked out of the hotel of bad behavior by all manner of rock stars and Hollywood bad boys, the Chateau Marmont.

In his Garden Cottage, he showed off his estimable kitchen skills by cooking up crack, had hookers working with "international trafficking networks" take pictures of him nude, and consorted with a woman the organization that published and culled his laptop connected to "the Larry Ray sex cult" at Sarah Lawrence College.

Though not a protectee at this point, Hunter was under the nominal watch of Joe Biden's old friend, a retired Secret Service agent sent to keep him out of trouble. The messages are in the laptop he later dropped off and never recovered.

After being blackballed from Chateau Marmont, Hunter spent time at other high-end hotels with many Russian hookers.

One of Hunter's Las Vegas hookers received a $20,000 PPP loan from the Biden Administration, according to Marco Polo.

Payment to another hooker he got with at a hotel in Malibu triggered a JP Morgan Suspicious Activity Report, (page 174 of The Report on the Hunter Biden Laptop).

Hunter moved to a Malibu Airbnb, which happened to be located across the street "from his future fixer," Kevin Morris, whom he would meet in 2019 at a fundraiser for Joe's presidential run.

In September 2018 he broke federal law by moving a woman over state lines for sex by flying her first class from New York to LA, where he would "be naked and ready."

And on it goes. From Carpenteria to Malibu, to Hollywood Boulevard on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and back to D.C., Delaware, Connecticut, New York, and parts east for family and business obligations, Hunter Biden had sex and drug hookups at the ready. Without permission from his partners, he sometimes uploaded his trysts to the internet. Hunter even uploaded his exploits with Beau's widow. His parties triggered more SARS reports —one was for a Ukrainian woman for an "Art Consultation." And yet he was still the family's bag man with his set and forget no-show jobs. But he was rolling in it.

The federal indictment reads:

Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle.

Right before Joe Biden won the presidency, Hunter quit his Burisma job and got married to a woman he'd just met.

Kevin Morris, a Hollywood attorney who worked with the South Park franchise, and met Hunter in only 2019, has given Hunter millions in rent money, his 2020 back taxes, political donations, and bail money. Morris was acquainted with Hunter "for about two months before he paid roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden's tax returns," House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said. Morris also helps with Hunter's PR. Morris is reportedly behind a movie about Hunter, which is why the cameras were rolling when the younger Biden came to thumb his nose at congressional representatives where he was subpoenaed to testify.

ICYMI: This morning, Hunter Biden pulled his latest political stunt and disrupted today's @GOPoversight markup on Capitol Hill.



WE WILL advance this contempt resolution.

WE WILL hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.



Hunter Biden's DEMOCRAT PRIVILEGE is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/N0hk1ADQWs — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 10, 2024

Morris has been asked to testify in a closed-door session of the House Ways and Means Committee recently, but has dodged them. The same IRS whistleblowers who blew up the Hunter Biden plea deal believe Morris has engaged in illegal tax and campaign donation activity to enrich Joe Biden.

Joe says he knows nothing. Jill Biden says Hunter is a victim and any close inspection of him is "cruel."

