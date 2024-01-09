Biden's Shocking, 'Clear, Obvious Coordination' in Cases Against Trump. Try to Look Surprised.

Joe Biden says his White House had nothing to do with any of the charges brought against President Trump. But, in her blockbuster story about the implosion of the RICO indictments against former President Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her alleged Special Counsel paramour, PJ Media's Athena Thorne points to coordination with the White House. And now we're learning just how much coordination there was.

The White House fingerprints on these cases couldn't be more clear when one starts connecting these dots.

Whose fingerprints are all over these lawfare indictments of Trump?



Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/vULtqiheii — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 9, 2024

Trump supporter and constitutional law expert, Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, is calling for immediate House Judiciary Committee hearings to look into the connections between Joe Biden's White House and "three different prosecutors on these four different indictments against President Trump," including Willis's very special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Davis says there is "clear, obvious coordination" with Joe's White House Counsel's Office and the Justice Department to bring charges against Trump. Surprise, surprise.

Athena reported that a motion "was filed on behalf of Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who oversaw Election Day operations in 2020, by his attorney, Ashleigh Merchant..." alleging that "Willis met with the White House about the Trump RICO case."

Roman produced Wade's receipts.

It literally says “conf with White House Counsel” in May of 2022



This is Fulton DA Fani Willis lead prosecutor in the Trump case billing taxpayers $2000 to talk to Joe Biden’s White House about prosecuting Biden’s political opponent pic.twitter.com/oCGjx7j3bA — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 9, 2024

We'll bet you thought all of this would be going through a gauzily veiled 501c3 or NGO, but as Athena points out, Fani Willis's alleged boyfriend, the special counsel, to his credit, sent bills explaining with whom he had been meeting on the case.

But that's not the only coordination between Joe Biden's White House and the "Get Trump!" lawfare crowd, not by a long shot.

Davis told Steve Bannon on Tuesday that not only did Nathan Wade send bills for one White House Counsel meeting, but he also sent bills for two meetings with the White House, one before the insane RICO indictment was sought.

We have to ask if was Biden in Athens, Ga., on May 23, 2022, or did this White House Counsel make a trip down there? What was the purpose of this trip? Obviously, this trip, this meeting is about Trump's case. This unprecedented prosecution of Trump by Fani Willis and her alleged boyfriend Nathan Wade, because Nathan Wade billed for $2000 of his time for this meeting with the White House Counsel. So, the White House cannot say that this meeting was not related to Trump. And then there's this second meeting. 'Interview with the DC/White House Counsel' on November 18, 2022. Again, a block billing for $2000. I'm looking at this Nathan Wade's bills. He doesn't have a lot of specifics in these bills...[but] there's clear coordination between Biden and these prosecutors.

But that's not the only coordination with the Biden White House, Davis says.

Remember, it was Deputy White House Counsel Jonathan Su who waived President Trumps claim of Executive Privilege on behalf of President Trump that led to the unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on President Trump for the presidential records he's allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act.

And then there was:

Matthew Colangelo who got sent as a senior political appointee in the Biden Justice Department...[and] got sent to DA Alvin Bragg's [New York] office, the Soros-funded Manhattan DA (District Attorney) to resurrect this zombie case against Trump that the prior Manhattan DA, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney, the Federal Election Commission and Alvin Bragg himself passed on.

Remember now that all the official legal wags in New York City thought this case was contemptible and refused to touch it, even the previous Democrat DA. That is until:

[T]his Biden official went to Bragg's office and got the first indictment ever against a former president and now we have this Nathan Wade, Willis's alleged boyfriend who had these meetings with the White House including a meeting with the White House Counsel before the indictment of President Trump.

Davis believes "There is clear obvious coordination between the Biden White House and these...three different prosecutors on these four different indictments against President Trump." And then he added that the House Judiciary Committee has some work to do. "I would say to the Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan it's time to have hearings immediately," Davis said.

Or as one wise guy put it on Twitter/X:

Banana Republic if you can keep it. — 2VNews (@2VNews) January 9, 2024

That seems about right.

