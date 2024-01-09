The Feds' Pet J6 Protester, Ray Epps, Is Sentenced. You'll Want to Sit Down for This.

Ray Epps, the federal government's pet protester, has been granted one of the lightest sentences for a January 6 rioter that we've seen yet.

Epps was gifted by federal prosecutors and a D.C. judge with probation for one year. His recent sentencing memo has been widely mocked by imprisoned January 6 protesters, some of whom are still awaiting trial. In fact, he didn't even have to show up for the sentencing that was done via Zoom.

Epps was "only" charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and not the felony the feds have bootstrapped to misdemeanor charges to create an imprisonable offense of interfering with an official government proceeding. Multiple January 6 prisoners have been hit with this Enron-era corporate statute that supercharged the feds' case against them and imposed decades-long sentences against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, among others.

Indeed, Epps was one of the more prominent provocateurs before and during the January 6 riots that started at the Capitol Complex well before President Trump stopped speaking at a rally about the 2020 election.

Here's Epps on the night of January 5, trying to convince activists to go inside the Capitol Building the next day. They picked him out as a fed almost instantaneously.

BREAKING: Ray Epps, the only January 6 protester who actually told people to go into the Capitol, has been officially sentenced to one year probation, $500 restitution, and 100 hours community service.



While many J6 protesters are rotting in jail for non-violent crimes, Epps… pic.twitter.com/qPWwktAPbu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2024

On the day of the riot, Epps whispered into the ear of a protester who seconds later began removing fencing around the Capitol.

On January 6, Epps was there again, directing people walking to the Capitol to go inside.

COVERUP: In a secret sentencing hearing Ray Epps was given one year of probation, $500 in restitution, and 100 hours of community service. Epps never spent an hour in jail and was allowed to attend the hearing from home.

pic.twitter.com/HFOpOVSSTf — @amuse (@amuse) January 9, 2024

Video shows that Epps was part of the crowd that walked through the barricades and on the way up to the Capitol. He stopped short of going inside.

In Epps's sentencing document, the federal prosecutors made excuses for his behavior, noting "Mr. Epps felt stuck in the middle of a congested crowd. He moved as he could to get out of it. The videos show him moments later walking in free space between protestors and officers, trying to deescalate the protestors in support of the police officers.”

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers also worked with cops. Indeed, Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio wasn't even in Washington, D.C. on January 6 and was still sentenced to decades in prison.

Ray Epps has some powerful friends. David Brock's 65 Project lawyers have helped Epps file charges against Tucker Carlson for defaming him.

Epps's light sentence in D.C. on Tuesday only serves to buttress the belief that he was working for the feds, though it's unclear which branch.

Congressman Thomas Massie posted on X:

Ray Epps, the man who directed people to go into the Capitol and privately claimed credit for orchestrating the Capitol breach, gets one year probation. Nothing to see here! https://t.co/mlUr0mtur2 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 9, 2024

D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves just announced in the last few days that he would continue to send his FBI SWAT teams out to arrest people who were at the park near the Capitol Building on January 6.

More than 1,200 people have been arrested for being near or inside the Capitol Building and 750 have received jail time.

Ray Epps, the agent provocateur who has friends in high places, isn't one of them.





