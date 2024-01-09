The Feds' Pet J6 Protester, Ray Epps, Is Sentenced. You'll Want to Sit Down for This.

Victoria Taft | 1:02 PM on January 09, 2024
Tyler Merbler, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Ray Epps, the federal government's pet protester, has been granted one of the lightest sentences for a January 6 rioter that we've seen yet. 

Epps was gifted by federal prosecutors and a D.C. judge with probation for one year. His recent sentencing memo has been widely mocked by imprisoned January 6 protesters, some of whom are still awaiting trial. In fact, he didn't even have to show up for the sentencing that was done via Zoom. 

Advertisement

Epps was "only" charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and not the felony the feds have bootstrapped to misdemeanor charges to create an imprisonable offense of interfering with an official government proceeding. Multiple January 6 prisoners have been hit with this Enron-era corporate statute that supercharged the feds' case against them and imposed decades-long sentences against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, among others. 

Indeed, Epps was one of the more prominent provocateurs before and during the January 6 riots that started at the Capitol Complex well before President Trump stopped speaking at a rally about the 2020 election. 

Here's Epps on the night of January 5, trying to convince activists to go inside the Capitol Building the next day. They picked him out as a fed almost instantaneously.

On the day of the riot, Epps whispered into the ear of a protester who seconds later began removing fencing around the Capitol. 

Related: Ray Epps' Attorney Says His January 6 Charge Actually Helps Him

On January 6, Epps was there again, directing people walking to the Capitol to go inside. 

Advertisement

Video shows that Epps was part of the crowd that walked through the barricades and on the way up to the Capitol. He stopped short of going inside.

In Epps's sentencing document, the federal prosecutors made excuses for his behavior, noting "Mr. Epps felt stuck in the middle of a congested crowd. He moved as he could to get out of it. The videos show him moments later walking in free space between protestors and officers, trying to deescalate the protestors in support of the police officers.”

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers also worked with cops. Indeed, Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio wasn't even in Washington, D.C. on January 6 and was still sentenced to decades in prison. 

Ray Epps has some powerful friends. David Brock's 65 Project lawyers have helped Epps file charges against Tucker Carlson for defaming him. 

Related: Well, Well, Well, Look at the 'Conspiracy Theory' the J6 Cat Finally Dragged in. Why Now?

Epps's light sentence in D.C. on Tuesday only serves to buttress the belief that he was working for the feds, though it's unclear which branch. 

Congressman Thomas Massie posted on X:

D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves just announced in the last few days that he would continue to send his FBI SWAT teams out to arrest people who were at the park near the Capitol Building on January 6. 

Advertisement

More than 1,200 people have been arrested for being near or inside the Capitol Building and 750 have received jail time. 

Ray Epps, the agent provocateur who has friends in high places, isn't one of them.


We're fighting for America, but the president's censors are trying to shut us down. Please support our journalism by becoming a VIP or VIP GOLD MemberPlease use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your VIP Membership. This gives you access to all our stories, even those behind our velvet rope. VIP Membership allows you to comment on all stories. Or consider becoming a VIP GOLD member, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: RAY EPPS

Recommended

Tucker Carlson’s Latest Bombshell About January 6 Might Make You Rethink Everything Matt Margolis
Yep, Groupthink Has Doomed California, Just Like I Said It Would Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Threats to 'Democracy' Abound, but They're Coming From the Left Stephen Kruiser
Oh Là Là! Court Filing Accuses Fulton County DA Fani Willis of Sleeping With the Help Athena Thorne
‘Surely You Can't Be Serious’: How ‘Airplane!’ Crashed Onto Movie Screens in 1980 Ed Driscoll
Tearing Down Hatred Where Hatred Doesn’t Exist Milt Harris

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
There's Something Eerily Familiar About These Pro-Hamas Protesters
Read the Dem Script for Why Biden Shouldn't Debate Trump
The Racist, Elitist Origins of the Minimum Wage
Advertisement