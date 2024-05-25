MSNBC Shell-Shocked By Trump’s Bronx Rally

To say that Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx was huge would be an understatement. In fact, it was so big that even MSNBC was shell-shocked and, honestly, kind of panicked about it.

While reporting on the rally, MSNBC's Dasha Burns simply couldn't believe how many supporters of Trump were black and Latino and what they had to say.

She was so taken aback that she couldn't contain her disbelief while discussing it with host Ana Cabrera on MSNBC.

"Well, this might sound a little counterintuitive, but I did talk to folks in that crowd who themselves were immigrants, a lot of folks from the Dominican Republic. A lot of the people that I talked to were born and raised in the Bronx. For some of them, this was their first-ever Trump event," Burns said.

"When you talk to immigrants going to these Trump rallies, they agree with his message on immigration," she added. "Their point is, 'I did it the right way, I came here legally,' and especially those living in New York right now, the sentiment I heard from a lot of voters, was, you know, 'We have these immigrants right now that the city is taking care of in a way I've never felt taken care of by this city'."

She wasn't done, either.

"It was a large crowd and a diverse crowd," Burns added. "Yes, there were people from Westchester, from New Jersey, but there were a lot of people there from the Bronx, black and Latino voters that are sick of how much they're paying for gas and groceries, that are frustrated with the situation at the border, and that... find President Biden's rhetoric when it comes to minority voters a little bit offensive."

One rally attendee told Burns she wasn't worried at all about Trump's legal issues.

"No, I think he's going to be elected the president because everyone still wants him as the president so to me it doesn't matter," the rally attendee said.

"Biden has disrespected the people of the city of New York," said another. "This was the best city in the world. We're not the Great Apple anymore. We're not the Big Apple. We are the rotten apple."

Another blasted Biden's 2020 appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.

"Biden went on Charlemagne Tha God's and said you ain't black if you don't vote for him. I'm black because that's how I was born and what I am, and Trump is the man that can save this country."

Burns explained that she tried to push back on the issue of Biden's racist rhetoric by mentioning that "some of Trump's rhetoric that's seen as racist and bigoted," though she didn't say what she was referring to, and I'd be willing to bet she didn't have any examples anyway. Nevertheless, they were unfazed. She said they "don't have a problem with that."

"They view his actions over his words in terms of what they feel he can do for their community," she explained. "Again, the economy, those pocketbook issues over and over again top of the list."