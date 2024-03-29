The Morning Briefing: Will Dems' Abandonment of Law Enforcement Finally Haunt Them in 2024?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Derwyq had an uncontrollable habit of incorrectly using the word "tittle" whenever he felt a conversation was turning dark.

The Democrats' hostility towards law enforcement was decades in the making, but really kicked into high gear when Barack Obama got into the White House. The Lightbringer never passed up an opportunity to cast aspersions upon the actions of the police in any media circus incident. Just to expedite things, he'd always make sure he got in front of a camera before he had a chance to gather any facts.

By the time that the St. George Floyd Summer of Mostly Peaceful Riotous Love came around in 2020, the Dems were ready to formalize their hatred of cops, and not just in the bluest of blue areas. The upper echelon of the Beltway Democrats got behind the message of the rioters and endorsed all of the radicals who were screaming to defund the police. Heck, they even set aside their precious tyrannical COVID rules to keep the riots going.

As we've seen in recent years, it's not just that the left is anti-law enforcement, but that they're pro-criminal. Donald Trump and his supporters are the only people they want to see in jail, the real bad guys get sent right back out to return to their criminal ways.

Like killing cops. This is from Kevin:

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was murdered this week by an animal with a scroll for a rap sheet listing 21 prior arrests. He was busted in April 2023 for possession of a loaded weapon. As a "gun nut," I can hypothesize that the cur wasn't legally allowed to purchase nor carry the gat. Under NYC Mayor Bloomberg, this crime would have snagged a mandatory 3.5 years in jail. That means the killer would have been locked up on Riker's Island instead of putting a bullet under the kevlar vest of Officer Diller.

Times have changed in New York City, however. The city went big on Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police and has been reeling ever since. Oh, there's also the fact that the Manhattan district attorney is singularly obsessed with Donald Trump.

Kevin's post ponders how we ever get to the place where the idea of a "career criminal" exists or is tolerated. The simple answer is that the world is just one big insane asylum and we're all crazy. It is a question worth delving deeper into. One that Republican candidates may want to explore on the campaign trail this year.

Over at HotAir, my colleague Jazz Shaw wrote about the fully deteriorated relationship between the New York Police Department and the pro-criminal city council members who they're tired of having work against them. The former requested that the latter not show up to Officer Diller's funeral. Here's some of their thinking:

The SBA was nothing short of scathing in their warning to the City Council. They said that their anger is being directed at "those who have forsaken the rules and systems of law, thereby emboldening the criminal element to unprecedented proportions.” SBA President Vincent J. Vallelong described the previous condolences of council members as "hollow and untrue." The message was reminiscent of the time in 2015 when the NYPD collectively turned their backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio when he dared to show up and attempt to speak at the funeral of a fallen officer.

You know was welcome to mourn Diller? Donald Trump. Rick wrote about Trump's plans to attend the wake, which he did. When Trump was in office, law enforcement and the military never had to wonder if the President of the United States had their backs. His love and support for them was always on display.

Trump is talking about crime a lot in campaign speeches. Obviously, the border problem is tied into the Biden administration's contempt for any law enforcement that's not acting like the president's personal goon squad.

Democrats have no advantage to press when it comes to any of the real issues in this election. Sure, Biden can continue to abuse taxpayers to buy votes by doling out "freebies," but they've got nothing on domestic security, the economy, or foreign policy.

It's probably not a stretch to say that big city cops who have been voting Democrat most of their lives may not be leaning that way this year.

SFK of the Day

Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Corrupt Lawfare Failure Edition

"Jamelle has his Pravda panties in a wad because a sane judge reduced Trump's bond and Wicked Witch of the East Letitia James wasn't able to try and seize Trump's properties."

Shot of Vodka

Why Aren't Dems Talking About RFK Jr's Dirtiest Not-So-Secret?

"Even on the Kennedy Scale, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's sexual dalliances are legendary — as in the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the Legend of Legend of Hell House, or the Legend of Chupacabra. It's all awful and somebody ends up dead."

Around the Interwebz

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Circuit Is Up For Sale

Bill Clinton's been visiting? China has a big problem with super gonorrhea, study finds

Dungeons & Dragons All Started In This Tiny Wisconsin Town

