Why Aren't Dems Talking About RFK Jr's Dirtiest Not-So-Secret?

Even on the Kennedy Scale, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's sexual dalliances are legendary — as in the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the Legend of Legend of Hell House, or the Legend of Chupacabra. It's all awful and somebody ends up dead.

Kennedy's father, Bobby, and uncles, Jack and Ted, were also notorious lechers.

Cruel comparisons were drawn — sometimes by Democrats — between Bill Clinton's conquests like Paula Jones and Marylin Monroe. Monroe was rumored to have been passed around between JFK and RFK, perhaps contributing to her untimely death by a barbiturate overdose in 1962.

RFK is believed to have had affairs with multiple women including, if the rumors are true, Lee Remick and Kim Novak. "Bobby Kennedy came from a family where marital infidelity was not necessarily a virtue, and wasn’t practiced a whole lot," Larry Tye, author of "Bobby Kennedy: The Making of A Liberal Icon," told People magazine in 2016.

And that's the Kennedy Tye described as being "probably the most puritanical and probably the most sanctimonious of Joe Kennedy’s boys."

Sheesh.

The dark joke, oft-told about Ted Kennedy was that he was called the "Lion of the Senate" because "he mates and kills at will." If I had to guess, based on his lifelong love of Mary Jo Kopechne jokes — no, I'm not kidding — Ted probably told that "Lion of the Senate" joke himself on occasion.

On the off chance you've forgotten, Kopechne was the woman Kennedy left to die in the water at Chappaquiddick in 1969. Sure, the "incident" might have forever ruined his presidential ambitions, but at least he got a few laughs out of it over the years.

I'm not a big fan of the Kennedys, as you might have already guessed.

If his dad Robert Sr. was what passed for puritanical and sanctimonious in the Kennedy clan, Robert Jr. apparently has no such compunctions hindering his dating life — but I'd forgotten until just today how deadly Junior's joie de vivre can be.

But some prankster remembered it all too well. It seems that Kennedy's election website is lacking (or perhaps was lacking — maybe the vulnerability is shut down by now) certain safeguards against any old person making up any old fake event and sticking it on the calendar for all to see.

RFK JR making anyone able to make events on his website with no approval process was probably a bad idea pic.twitter.com/4qayinrAKP — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 28, 2024

More from 2012:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s estranged wife, Mary, who battled her husband’s rumored philandering by turning to alcohol and prescription drugs, hanged herself in a barn on their Westchester estate yesterday, sources told The Post. The 52-year-old mother of four — the latest victim of a family dynasty cursed with tragedies — may have taken her own life because she was haunted by her broken marriage, her friends lamented.

Mary Kennedy had previously found RFK Jr's secret diary detailing dozens of his affairs.

If a wife driven first to booze and pills and then to suicide isn't enough to take down a presidential candidate — and I'm aware that these days that maybe it isn't — then I'm not sure what would anymore.

What I'm forced to wonder though is, if Kennedy's candidacy is such a threat to Presidentish Joe Biden's reelection, why they haven't brought out the big gun against him.

Theories?

