Kamala Harris Will Save Us From This Dire Threat, and I Can't Stop Laughing

Fresh off her whirlwind victory tour after solving the nation's border crisis, Alleged Vice President and Recalcitrant Border Czar Kamala Harris is about to add another win to her ever-expanding portfolio as she tackles the most dreaded concern facing America today.

Advertisement

You might be thinking that the White House has turned our ruthlessly hyper-competent Vice President loose on high food prices, our broken student aid program, building up our decrepit military production base, or getting to the bottom of what the hell happened to the final season of "Game of Thrones." You know, the issues that really matter.

But there is one more problem of such crushing importance that only Harris and her very particular set of skills are up to the task of solving it.

Racist artificial intelligence.

As it turns out, Harris has been named the White House Artificial Intelligence Czar and, if that doesn't convince you that God is not only real but has a twisted sense of humor, then I'm afraid you might be too glum for even the VodkaPundit to make amused.

ASIDE: My editor just interrupted my very important work to correct me that there has been no whirlwind victory tour and that our southern border crisis remains as crisis-y as ever. In fact, I'm told, it was just two days ago that I was mocking Harris about the border and for her "continuing uselessness to the administration." Looking back at my week thus far, I realize how much time I've spent — wasted? — poking fun at Harris and Presidentish Joe Biden. But it's a target-rich environment, and I've got an endless supply of ammo. And I don't mean the practice-quality stuff, either.

Advertisement

Anyway.

Harris announced on Wednesday her next great effort, explaining, "If the Veterans Administration wants to use AI in VA hospitals to help doctors diagnose patients, they would first have to demonstrate that AI does not produce racially biased diagnoses."

I'm not sure what that means, but it sounds very important. I've read that white men are more prone to depression and that black men are more prone to heart disease. If the AI diagnoses more white men with depression and more black men with heart disease, would that be racist? Or would the AI have to get it the wrong way around to be racist?

Something else isn't clear. When AI produces images of black Vikings or Chinese Nazis, is that racist because only white people can be vicious marauders and warmongers? Or is it warm and inclusive of AI to generate such unlikely mash-ups?

It's all so confusing, I'm glad we have Harris and her laser-like mind to place the red dot of truth on targets the rest of us can barely see.

Speaking late last year in London, Harris encouraged listeners to "work together to build a future where AI creates opportunity, advances equity, fundamental freedoms and rights being protected."

Advertisement

So we have that going for us. Which is nice.

Recommended: It's Official: Nobody Wants to Read About President Zero

P.S. Help PJ Media keep you laughing at Biden-Harris instead of crying by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis, and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.