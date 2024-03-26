Kamala Harris Is Back in 'The Border Czar Returns Again Part II: Electric Fence Boogaloo'

Alleged Vice President and part-time recalcitrant border czar Kamala Harris is back on the job, visiting with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo at the White House on Monday to discuss the "root causes" of the unprecedented flood of illegal aliens across this country's southern "border."

Advertisement

“The problems, of course, did not occur overnight, and the solutions will not be achieved overnight,” Harris said as a way of excusing her and Presidentish Joe Biden's failure to do anything about the border — aside from turn a long-term problem into a permanent crisis.

"Both leaders also discussed commitments made through Central America Forward, the public-private partnership that was created in response to the Vice President’s Call to Action in May 2021," according to the official White House press release, "and which has mobilized more than $5.2 billion in private sector commitments for northern Central America. "

Harris has thrown money at the problem for three years? Oh, thank goodness — the border crisis is solved. It's amazing that there's still anybody there anymore.

Earlier this month, Adam Shaw noted that Biden's February border visit "underscores Kamala Harris' shrinking role in handling migrant crisis." If Monday's meeting with Arévalo was supposed to give Harris increased visibility, the White House's terse press release — featuring zero quotes from Harris — underscores Harris' continuing uselessness to the administration.

Harris also praised Arévalo's anticorruption efforts, even though he's only been in office since January and hasn't really accomplished anything yet.

Advertisement

“Your leadership can help rebuild the Guatemalan people’s trust in their institutions, and give them a sense of hope and opportunity," Harris told Arévalo, in what might have been a not-too-veiled swipe at El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Bukele — who won a massive reelection victor in February against Democrat opposition in this country — has used unorthodox means to defeat the unorthodox drug cartels that had taken over El Salvador. And the people love him for it.

But back to the border — or what's left of it — and those root causes.

This is not rocket surgery, folks.

The root cause of our border crisis is simpler than falling off a boat and hitting water.

For all of our country's metastasizing political and cultural issues, it's the still best got-dam place in the world. In comparison, the countries to the south of us are largely the s***hole places that Donald Trump warned us about. People down there want to come up here — and who could blame them?

Sure, we have problems like a dysfunctional and effectively bankrupt federal government, DEI departments we're having to beat back with crowbars, people who still listen to whatever it is Candace Owens has to say, and so much more. But in Venezuela, they had to eat the zoo animals, and we Americans are still a long way off from that. I think.

Advertisement

But between criminal and terrorist elements, the threat of infectious disease, and our overwhelmed systems, Washington has a duty to the American people to protect our borders.

That Biden-Harris is failing on purpose tells you everything you need to know about what they think about Americans.

Recommended: Joe Biden Just Made Us a Terror-Sponsoring Nation

P.S. Help PJ Media keep patrolling the Biden administration by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.