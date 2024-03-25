Joe Biden Just Made Us a Terror-Sponsoring Nation

It's official: the United States is now a terror-sponsoring nation.

I reported for you earlier today that Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris warned Israel that conducting military operations in the Gaza city of Rafah would constitute crossing a "red line." The White House has let it be known that it's considering withholding arms shipments to Israel if the tiny country doesn't desist in its efforts to root out Hamas.

Advertisement

Well, Israel still hasn't ordered the IDF into Rafah, but already the Biden administration just let the hammer drop on Israel.

The United Nations Security Council had planned to vote on Monday to demand a Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza — effectively letting Hamas off the hook for its Oct. 7 terror invasion of southern Israel. As is virtually always the case when the UN is about to vote on something stupid to punish Israel, the Biden administration initially indicated it would veto the ceasefire resolution.

But something changed in the last few hours, because instead of vetoing the resolution, our UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, abstained. The resolution passed 14-0.

Thomas-Greenfield made a weak protest, saying, "A ceasefire could have come about months ago if Hamas had been willing to release hostages." But Hamas isn't willing — and Thomas-Greenfield just gave it the protection of a U.S. abstention, regardless.

As my friend and Hot Air colleague Ed Morrissey put it, "Make no mistake about the message sent by the UN Security Council. It just voted to vindicate terrorism, human-shield strategies, and hostaging in a breathtaking contradiction to the norms of conflict."

Advertisement

But it isn't just the UN. It's also the U.S. since Biden's abstention was all it took to let the resolution pass. That's just one small nitpick, however. Ed and I were in perfect agreement when he concluded, "The consequences of this craven betrayal will be felt for decades."

So it's official. Under Joe Biden, this country has taken sides against the country trying to defend itself from a genocidal organization that murdered 1,200 civilians — plus other little niceties like kidnapping children and raping women to death.

I'll repeat what I wrote this morning: "The administration has made no demands on Hamas. None." They're doing whatever they do in place of popping champagne in Tehran right now.

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu has canceled his planned visit to Washington and "accused the U.S. of 'retreating' from a 'principled position' by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas," according to the AP. But there is never a principled position with the Biden administration. There is only the question of what will win or lose them votes, and Biden needs every Muslim vote he can get in Michigan in November.

Advertisement

I would say that this is the most shameful act of the three years we've endured of the Biden administration but, really, it's only the most recent.

Recommended: It's a Bloodbath at Boeing

P.S. Help PJ Media tell the hard truths about the Biden administration by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.