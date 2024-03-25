For Biden & Harris, Politics STARTS at the Water's Edge

The Biden-Harris foreign policy would be comical if it weren't for all the dead bodies stacking up in Europe and the Middle East.

I try to start Mondays on a positive note, but two of the first few weekend stories that came across my desk made it clear that dead people are far less important to Presidentish Joe Biden or Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris than sucking up to the worst elements of the Democrat base.

The first story would have been laughable if it weren't so disturbing.

Harris had one of her patented "Look at me looking like I almost know what I'm talking about!" moments on Sunday's "This Week," speaking with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

Harris warned that Israel would cross a "red line" if the IDF moved into Rafah in the Gaza Strip. “We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake... I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go.”

That's when things got cringey. The Gaza Strip is a nice little rectangle, about 5 miles wide and 20 miles long. Rafah is at the southern tip, surrounded on four sides by Israel, Israeli-held areas of the Strip, the Mediterranean, and Egypt's massive border wall.

You can tell all that at a glance. If Harris had to "study" the map to determine that there's nowhere to go, I'll be gentle and just say that maybe she isn't a very quick study. The fact that there's nowhere to go is exactly the point, too. If Hamas terrorists choose to surrender, they can march out of Rafah and into Israeli custody — and nobody has to get hurt.

But Hamas would rather have dead Arabs to use for propaganda purposes, and Harris would rather have dead Israelis than risk losing the Arab vote in Michigan. Biden agrees, by the way. The White House has strongly indicated that any military move into Rafah could mean suspended U.S. arms shipments to Israel. The administration has made no demands on Hamas. None.

That "red line" is red with blood.

In the Russia-Ukraine War, Kyiv has had success in recent weeks in going after Moscow's Achilles Heel — the country's reliance on oil and gas for the revenues driving the country's war machine. "The Biden administration has been irked by Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries," the Tampa Free Press reported on Sunday, "because it threatens to upset the global oil economy, and has warned Kyiv against conducting further attacks on these targets, three individuals with knowledge on the matter told the FT."

Biden doesn't want the threat of rising gas prices putting his precious reelection campaign at risk. If that means a never-ending war where neither side can win (but both sides will surely lose), so be it. Nothing, not even war and peace, matters more than history remembering Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as a two-term president instead of a one-term failure.

"Politics stops at the water's edge" used to be the bipartisan dictum for America's foreign policy. But for Biden and Harris, the water's edge is where politics is just getting started.

