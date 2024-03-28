Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Corrupt Lawfare Failure Edition

The Democrats' plans to pre-rig the 2024 presidential election with the help of corrupt judges and prosecutors aren't going well, and their frustration is beginning to show.

Advertisement

Their ambitions were grand. The judges and prosecutors they enlisted were so willing to pervert the law that the Dems were certain that Donald Trump wouldn't get anywhere near the nomination, let alone Election Day. For a long time, Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media were expending equal amounts of energy on attacking Ron DeSantis, because that's who they thought they were going to face in November.

Not that they thought DeSantis would steamroll through the GOP primaries, mind you, they were just confident that they could get Trump off the board early.

The combination of Trump hanging around and perpetually confused Joe Biden needing to be led away by the hand from campaign appearances has the Democrats bathing in flop sweat now. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tacking hard left with his choice of a running mate has only increased their agita.

This week's TDS Meltdown "winner" is New York Times Opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie. Bouie is generally so ridiculous that I don't even take the time to mock him. The headline for a column he wrote earlier this week is, "No One Is Above the Law, Except, Apparently, Donald Trump."

It seems that Bouie has never heard of Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

Jamelle has his Pravda panties in a wad because a sane judge reduced Trump's bond and Wicked Witch of the East Letitia James wasn't able to try and seize Trump's properties.

Drats! Foiled again!

Here's a snippet from Bouie's column:

Although Trump is entitled to an appeal, which he is pursuing, it still feels outrageous that he would get this unexplained courtesy after years of willfully defrauding the public. At the same time, it feels typical of Trump’s relationship to the various institutions of American life. If there seems to be a different set of rules for Trump, under which there is always a reason to look the other way or give him a second chance, that’s because for all intents and purposes, there is.

That paragraph is really where the melting down kicks off. After that, Bouie falls into one of the lapdog litanies about Trump that we frequently see. In his fever dream retelling of history, Trump's entire successful career in real estate has been one big crime spree. While not repeating it, Bouie alludes to the leftist Charlottsville lie. Of course, there's some J6 garment-rending. Bouie pretty much complains about everything but Trump's hair.

Advertisement

In the deepest throes of the tantrum, Bouie even slips in a dig at the Constitution and the Electoral College.

In the weeks since Trump chased Nikki Haley out of the nomination race, the Times and WaPo hacks have pivoted from, "There are a lot of Republicans who don't want to vote for Trump," to "Why do Republicans support Trump so hard?!?!?!?" They can't understand why anyone would support Trump because they never talk to Republicans.

They are bubble people who hate Trump because he so fabulously burst that bubble in 2016. Even though they got Biden in office, they haven't once acted like they won because they live in fear of just how hard the second bursting will be if Trump wins this year.

It's gonna be a loud one.