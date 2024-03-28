Ooh, Fani Willis Is Angry at Jim Jordan!

Even though Judge Scott McAfee gave her a lifeline, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis isn't out of the woods yet. Despite essentially allowing her to remain on the case, McAfee granted the certificate of immediate review that Donald Trump and eight of his co-defendants requested in the racketeering case. It is anticipated that they will petition the Georgia Court of Appeals to consider the disqualification battle prior to the commencement of the trial.

But she is also getting pressure from Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating her misuse of federal funds after a whistleblower came forward, revealing that Willis used those funds for "frivolous, unrelated expenses." As part of the investigation, the committee has requested related documents and communications, and she has failed to produce them. She has given them documents but nothing related to their investigation.

In a newly released letter — which CNN's Zachary Cohen first reported — an unhinged Willis throws a childish tantrum at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

I am in receipt of your letter dated March 14, 2024. I categorically reject the assertion that this office is deficient in responding to the Committee's subpoena dated February 2, 2024. As you note in your letter, we have already provided you with substantial information about our programs that are funded via federal grants. Further, as I expressed to you in my letter dated February 23, 2024, this office is in the process of producing relevant documents to you on a rolling basis and is undertaking a good faith effort to provide you with responsive information about our federal grant funding. As part of that ongoing process, we are again today making a document production.

Being Fani Willis, she couldn't stop there.

"Your primary complaint appears to be that we did not complete the production of your extensive document demands (including five categories of documents over a four-year period) in less than two months," she continued. "That demand is unreasonable and uncustomary and would require this government office to divert resources from our primary purpose of prosecuting crime."

Then she channeled her inner Barack Obama.

"Let me be clear, while we are abiding by your subpoena in good faith and with due diligence, we will not divert resources that undermine our duty to the people of Fulton County to prosecute felonies committed in this jurisdiction," she wrote. "We will not shut down this office's efforts to prosecute crime — including gang activity, acts of violence, and public corruption — to meet unreasonable deadlines in your politically motivated 'investigation' of this office."

"As noted above, included with this correspondence are additional documents responsive to your subpoena, including documents that are responsive to priority categories identified in your March 14, 2024, letter," Willis continued. "We will make another production in the coming weeks. However, let me again state this clearly: nothing that you do will derail the efforts of my staff and I to bring the election interference prosecution to trial so that a jury of Fulton County citizens can determine the guilt or innocence of the defendants."

And, of course, she ended with the obligatory playing of the Race Card™.

"My family, my staff, and I have been threatened repeatedly by people making violent, often racist, attacks," she concluded. "Neither those threats, nor anything your colleagues and you say or do, will deter us from fulfilling our duty to bring this case to trial."

You are all free to laugh now.