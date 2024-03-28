Biden Campaign Accuses Trump of Running a Basement Campaign, and That’s Not the Worst Part

The Biden campaign once again has proven that it has a messaging problem. "Bidenomics is great!" Fail. "Republicans are responsible for the border crisis!" Nobody bought that either. "Democracy is under attack!" That's lost its punch. Well, they are still trying, and this latest attempt is quite a doozy.

Would you believe that the Biden campaign is accusing Donald Trump of hiding in his basement?

It's true.

On Thursday, Joe Biden's X/Twitter account posted a video boasting about how he's visited eight swing states in just over two weeks, while accusing Trump of just playing golf the entire time.

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

Another post by the Biden-Harris campaign takes a far more juvenile approach, showing a mock schedule that includes three entries that read "hide in basement."

President Biden: Traveling across the country, visiting every major battleground state in 18 days



Trump: pic.twitter.com/0dEFtiSa40 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 28, 2024

Did anyone at the Biden campaign think this through at all? Do they think we don't remember how Joe Biden literally campaigned from his basement in 2020?

But, that's not even the worst part of it. Thursday turned out to the worst possible day for the Biden campaign to make the candidates' schedules an issue. Why?

Both Trump and Joe Biden happened to be in New York City on Thursday, but for very different reasons. Trump attended the funeral of a New York City police officer who was shot by a career criminal during a traffic stop on Monday.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

As for Joe Biden, he's holding a campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and a slate of left-wing celebrities.

The stars are coming out for President Joe Biden's campaign fundraiser Thursday with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," will moderate an "armchair conversation" with Biden, Obama and Clinton at the high-dollar event at Radio City Music Hall in New York, according to the campaign. Actress Mindy Kaling, who starred in the television shows "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," is set to host the program. The evening will feature musical guests Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele. The fundraiser is expected to be the most lucrative to date for Biden's reelection campaign, which has significantly outraised former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

What's particularly noteworthy is Lizzo's inclusion in the fundraiser, seeing as she is currently facing accusations of sexual harassment and religious and racial discrimination from former backup dancers.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the backup dancers, told NewsNation. “Without getting into the politics, I can’t imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way given her reprehensible behavior. It’s just a terrible look.”

Joe Biden has also been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

So, this was terrible timing for the Biden campaign to make an issue of the two candidates' schedules, because Donald Trump clearly had the more noble agenda today.