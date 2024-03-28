Oakland's Lastest Absurd Outrage

A man in Oakland, Calif., recently found himself on the wrong side of the law. KTVU reports that the city said the man was responsible for dealing with the graffiti on a fence on his property, which is a frequent target for vandals. The man was told that if he did not remediate the problem by March 19, he could face a fine of $1,100, plus additional fines of $1,277 for each subsequent failed inspection.

The resident, Victor Silva Sr., is in a wheelchair and will celebrate his 103rd birthday in two months. In the past, he went out with paint and a roller and covered up the graffiti. Now that he is wheelchair-bound, he admits that he doesn't have the mobility that he used to enjoy. His 70-year-old son, Victor Silva Jr., handles the painting for him, and he noted, "It's hard to keep up with it because as soon as we get it painted, It's gonna be graffiti on it again, and it won't last," which, of course, increases the chances that Silva could face another failed inspection and another fine.

The station notes that just up the street from Silva's home is a large utility box covered in six different varieties of graffiti. The box is owned by the City of Oakland which apparently has not inspected the box or fined itself. Silva's daughter-in-law Elena observed, "It was so absurd, it's like a joke. If you drive around the city and see the graffiti everywhere, it's just, I don't know what to say."

While the city is concerned about the graffiti on Silva's property, his son noted that the family also owns a small business that was broken into three times last year. On one occasion, he found an intruder in the building. Silva Jr. told the outlet that he called 911 on each occasion, and the responses from the police were par for the course for Oakland. He said, "And I'm put on hold every time. So it's hard to understand where our tax dollars are going. They can't answer 911, but they can come out and hassle you about a fence?"

Indeed. While Oakland is threatening fines for people who cannot keep up with the constant waves of vandalism, the city has taken the express lane to Dante's Seventh Circle of Hell. Last August, I mentioned the stories of Oakland residents who were trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy in the face of mounting crime, including theft and even murder.

In January, Oakland's lone In-N-Out Burger pulled up stakes due to the number of armed robberies, property damage, and car break-ins in its parking lot, and that store was showing a profit. In February, Rick reported that Oakland was hemorrhaging residents who were fed up with the increasing crime. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) was moved to the point that he sent 120 state troopers to the city. It was likely an empty gesture designed to give the impression that he was taking the crisis seriously.

Two weeks ago, Victoria covered the plight of the city's five Taco Bells that have closed their dining rooms and have gone cashless. One impetus for that was an incident in which thieves used a pickup truck and a length of cable to haul off one store's safe. In addition:

Already, in one section of Oakland alone, Denny's, Starbucks, Subway, and Black Bear Diner have been forced to close because of the crime. Raising Cane's closed its indoor dining a year ago. In-N-Out closed up shop due to the danger. Clorox has hired extra security for employees. Kaiser advised its employees not to go out for lunch. Blue Shield has special transportation to keep employees safe while getting to their cars or other transport.

I am sure that were it not for climate change, equity issues, and a COVID-19 lockdown hangover, Oakland would be a jewel in the crown of California — those things and a progressive approach to city management that is perpetuated by people who do not have the courage to admit they are wrong.