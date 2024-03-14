Oakland Crime Wave May Force Taco Bell to Run for the Border

Another restaurant chain is changing the way it does business because it's so dangerous in Oakland, Calif.

Four out of the five Taco Bell locations in Oakland are shutting down their dining rooms and going drive-through only because it turns out thieves consider customers as part of the menu. Customers are doing a lot more than "running for the border"; they're running for their lives.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Taco Bell closes ALL dining in Oakland indefinitely over the crime wave



All locations in Oakland will now be 100% cashless and drive-thru only pic.twitter.com/cGI76TQ4Ab — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2024

One of the locations has been robbed four times since November. In the latest incident, thieves used a pickup truck and cable to steal the Taco Bell safe. But two of the robberies have occurred when the restaurant is open. One woman who works across the street told CBS News that thieves "pull up out of nowhere and it's not like it's only the store, they rob everybody in there." She said, "It's not as safe as it used to be. There's a lot of crime now."

Wow, who could have predicted that the promises of a woke utopia in Oakland would devolve into a dystopic hell hole? This would be a rhetorical question but for the dopes who run this place.

Already, in one section of Oakland alone, Denny's, Starbucks, Subway, and Black Bear Diner have been forced to close because of the crime. Raising Cane's closed its indoor dining a year ago.

In-N-Out closed up shop due to the danger.

Clorox has hired extra security for employees. Kaiser advised its employees not to go out for lunch. Blue Shield has special transportation to keep employees safe while getting to their cars or other transport.

Related: How a $22 San Francisco Burrito Explains Bidenomics

Gee whiz, the mayor didn't see the crime wave coming. Sheng Thao is absolutely gobsmacked that the woke mob who hired her was also the woke mob who defunded police, hired Soros-friendly prosecutors, didn't put thugs in jail, and thought they could extinguish human nature with kind words and empty gestures.

Advertisement

Here was her response in February when NBC News informed her that she presides over a dystopic hell hole: "It is outrageous that criminal gangs and groups continue to harm Oakland residents and businesses. I join Oaklanders in demanding more prevention, enforcement, and accountability for the criminal groups inflicting harm upon our community,"

She was shocked, shocked! Someone should do something!

Who's gonna tell her?

In Oakland, you can no longer dine inside at Taco Bell. Out-of-control crime has forced 4 locations to go drive-thru only. Newsom’s “model for the nation.” — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 9, 2024

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) sent a bunch of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers to the area to enforce state law. They busted 168 car thieves, but it's unclear if they'll ever see a day of jail time, this being California and all. Seventy-one arrests were made in the first five days of the CHP surge, so the Oakland area is teeming with bad guys. Gee, if only they had enough police to do the job.

Thao promised to "surge public safety resources" and "police presence," which may help a little, but the fact is that unless authorities start putting these terrorists into the slammer, they'll keep doing it when the "police presence" and "surge[d] public safety resources" are gone.

Not that they really care or anything, but civic leaders have left Taco Bell little choice. The one Taco Bell that still has an open dining room is entirely cashless to dissuade the bad guys from looking for the safe. But that means that only people who can afford a car or have a debit card can use Taco Bells in Oakland. We were assured that woke leadership would bring utopia, so how come the poor people are shat on again?

Advertisement

PJ Media doesn't like dystopic hell holes, and we tell you the truth about this every day. But we also know that the commies may censor us for telling you the truth. Fight back. Save America. Become a VIP Member now. By becoming a VIP member, you'll directly support our journalism and commentary and help us fight the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership.

It's easier than running for your life from an Oakland Taco Bell.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>











