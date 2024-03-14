How a $22 San Francisco Burrito Explains Bidenomics

The San Francisco Bay Area is buzzing with news that a muy famoso food truck-turned-brick-and mortar Mexican food restauranteur has doubled the price of his super burrito. In turn, he's decided to give California voters and Bidenomics fans a few reasons why the price of his specialty grilled cheese birria burrito has gone up so much since 2022.

Advertisement

Just a couple of years ago, Ricardo Lopez charged $13 for his birria super burrito. It was so good that the San Francisco Chronicle proclaimed Lopez's La Vaca Birria the home of the best burrito in the Mission District. Now that same specialty burrito costs 22 bucks.

For the uninitiated like me (until five minutes ago), birria is a meat stew that is specific to the Jalisco region of Mexico. Lopez uses birria, based on his grandpa's recipe, as the mainstay meat in tacos and burritos, and even pizza, though he offers the usual, but elevated, fare.

Recently, a man criticized his price increases in a Google review. He wrote, "I loved the grilled cheese birria burrito. Two years ago it was $11. One year ago, it was $12. Today it is $22." He wasn't hating on the food, just the price. "Don't get me wrong," he wrote, "it's still a damn good burrito. But for $24 after taxes, there are so many better food options in this city."

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woman Convicted in Portland Pronoun Prosecution



There are other options. This is California, for crying out loud. Mexican food abounds. In the local area, there's Celia's by the Bay, whose dining room burrito prices are bumping up to $20. There are hot and cold running Roberto's, Alberto's, and Aliberto's taco shops everywhere. There's Taco Bell in Oakland that just closed its dining rooms because like a summer barbecue attracts yellow jackets, Taco Bell dining rooms are an attractant to Bay Area thieves.

Advertisement

If these leftist losers ever decide that it's unnatural to put up with lawless, gun-wielding, nothing-to-lose thugs and want to get serious, I have a perfect solution. They should make these societal predators eat multiple crunch wrap supremes from Taco Bell and then toss them in the slammer without bathroom rights for 24 hours.

But back to our burrito-making capitalist. Here's how Lopez responded to his reviewer, in part:

We wished we could do something about our prices, but for us to stay in business, we need to charge the correct amount to reflect [our] food cost and labor. We want to be as transparent as possible. Our birria is a multiple day process that starts with preparing the adobo and butchering the [Halal] meat [which] is a three hour process, followed by six hours cooking in the oven, chilling overnight ... As you can imagine the tray we braise the birria in for about six hours [has] some baked on food that it takes an hour or so to clean... Now when we started, minimum wage was around $16...today it is $18 (most [of] our guys make more than minimum wage)... It may not seem like a lot but with a staff [of] 10 that's a $3,000 increase per month. Now we can get into the cost of our beef...we use choice beef from the midwest. Since 2 years ago the price has risen $2.50/pound... [We] use around 2,500 pounds per month (which) is $6,250 a month more in beef alone than we pay now. These 2 things (labor/beef) cost $9,250 in additional costs a MONTH that we now have to pay. Oil used to be $20 a case. Now it's $50.

Advertisement

And on and on it goes. White onions were $20 a case, and now they're $80.

So now with these 4 items, we are at $10,000 additional monthly spending expenses versus 2 years ago.

Lopez says the higher prices during COVID-19 never went down for many of his items.

He says before the Chronicle ballyhooed his burritos, his restaurant was on fiscal fumes because of the cost of doing business. Now he can stay slightly ahead and keep open by charging more for his famous burrito. He's being accused of price gouging which is the refuge for all leftist charlatans, as when gas prices go up, for instance, because Joe Biden stops drilling.

Speaking of price gouging.

Since the commies took over California and the White House, everything is more expensive, and nearly everyone is working harder to merely stay where they were economically only three years ago. Groceries are 20% more than they were in 2021. Prices are up 13% from just 2022.

Lopez and his customers' situation is all of America's situation. Everything's more expensive and it will get worse, not better, because of the swamp's profligate spending and its inflationary effect on your wallet.

Recommended: 'J6 Liz' Cheney Did Even More Than Bury Evidence That Would Vindicate Trump

Advertisement

And because of this unabated wild spending and currency inflation, Americans can expect to spend even more of their limited resources to support the government. Economist E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation says it now takes 63% of every American's personal income just to pay the interest on all the debt from U.S. overspending. "No roads, no military, no schools, no social security — just interest."

And how would this impact you? Gradually, the cost of living and debt service in the U.S. will cost each American family $760 per month extra.

🚨🤯Fast facts on interest costs in Biden's budget:



Net Interest on the federal debt would average a jaw-dropping $760 PER MONTH per American household over the next 10 years!



That's quite the monthly credit card bill💸😱...



The debt would reach roughly $370,000 per household… pic.twitter.com/iEpRRL0nv0 — Richard A. Stern (@RichAStern) March 13, 2024

Within the next couple of months, interest payments on our debt will be higher than the entire cost of our defense budget.

Can you say $30 $50 burritos?

Bidenonomics, whatever that is, costs you more. Biden is giving a big olé to all kinds of strangers released from prisons from all over the world who will now compete with legal American citizens for jobs or resort to whatever it was that put them in prison in the first place. Haitian cannibals, anyone?

Advertisement

PJ Media won't lie to you about this, but these commies may censor us for telling you the truth. Become a VIP Member now. By becoming a VIP member, you'll be directly supporting our journalism and commentary and helping us fight the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership.