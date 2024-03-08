West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woman Convicted in Portland Pronoun Prosecution

We thought the big news out of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ was possibly California voters rewarding Senate candidate Adam Schiff for lying, more shock from Oregon re-criminalizing street drugs, or maybe even Washington's legislature voting to start chasing some criminals again, but were we wrong. On this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, we've crossed the Rubicon: misgendering a trans person is now a punishable offense in Portland, Ore.

Pronoun prosecution, aka We Told You So™, Part 1

A Portland jury convicted a woman for a thought crime this week in Multnomah County, home of un-prosecuted Antifa and BLM rioters, car thieves, arsonists, and street thugs.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's office, led by George Soros-connected Mike Schmidt, files more "hate crimes charges per capita than any other district attorney’s office in the state," according to the Oregonian.

In this case, Riis Larsen, who was Ronald A. Larsen at birth and who is now a Portland transgender activist, identifies as a "queer demi-binary trans woman," according to journalist Andy Ngo.

The thought crime occurred at a local Portland bar last shortly before Christmas in 2022, where the convicted woman, Cassie McIntyre, worked as a bartender. McIntyre was enjoying a night off and was told by a regular customer that "Larsen had cut in line for the women’s bathroom and pushed another regular, who complained."

The Oregonian reports Larsen testified stepping out of the women's restroom "when McIntyre cornered her and told her she 'was a man' and should use the other toilet." Larsen said he tried to "explain" his gender identity "but McIntyre, 40, told her to 'get out' using an expletive, then shoved her. The video showed the shove but didn’t record audio."

However, fortunately for Larsen, another Portland activist was there to witness the hubbub. R.J. Stangland "testified that he could hear McIntyre continuing to use the wrong pronouns for Larsen and saying Larsen should not be allowed to use the women’s bathroom."

Ngo reported that Larsen's own social media reveals the chiseled jaw trans person with a five o'clock shadow considers himself to be a "super average working class revolubetionary catgirl hornydoll bimboscholar polyamorous artist memequeen cuddleslut volva marxist trans carpentress [sic]. "

BREAKING Ngo report: A woman has been convicted by a Portland, Ore. jury of criminal harassment and a hate crime after she misgendered and confronted a trans person using the women's bathroom.



Cassandra McIntyre told Riis Larsen (pictured below), a far-left trans activist… pic.twitter.com/CqA1nR1Hjf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2024

McIntyre testified, “I wasn’t trying to misgender her — I had to look up what transgender was in the dictionary." The Oregonian reported McIntyre testified the shove was to “'mak[e] space.'”

But McIntrye was convicted of criminal harassment and a hate crime and was given 50 hours of community service and two years probation.

Larsen's attorney said he wanted to find McIntyre an "LGBTQ nonprofit that would accept her community service."

Portland has now made misgendering a crime. Before you consider visiting, you might want to consider the danger of being prosecuted for calling a man a man and a woman a woman.

Driving normies crazy, aka We Told You So™, Part 2

Last week your humble West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent told you about Portland giving itself a shot of Narcan and reversing some portions of the disastrous Measure 110. The social experiment by some New Yorkers to decriminalize street drugs who wanted to pilot this dumb program in the name of equity or something was such an abject disaster — putting a capstone on Portland's reputation for being lawless (except when it comes to thought crimes as reported above).

As predicted, Portland became an even worse dystopian hell hole with drug tourists who died on the street in increasing numbers and made the city far less secure and livable. These bent-over-tranq-and fentanyl-addled addicts camped on sidewalks and lay in pools of their own urine and feces while awaiting their next consequence-free hit.

Now comes another West Coast, Messed Coast™ reversal. Washington State, where Summer of Love, George Floyd-era anti-cop legislation turned the Seattle-Tacoma area into a car-stealing, home invasion-rattled, drug cartel-run, Asian-bashing Thunderdome. Why? Woke justice and the fact that cops were not allowed to chase suspect vehicles because — all together now — equity.

Savvy normal people began circulating multiple initiatives to pressure the overwhelmingly Democrat legislature into reversing these dumb ideas. More than 400,000 Washingtonians signed Ballot Measure 2113 circulated by Let's Go Washington to restore the ability of police to chase suspects. This week, the legislature took the hint and reversed course, passing its own police pursuit laws.

Under this new law, expected to be signed by the governor, cops may pursue bad guys when they have reasonable suspicion that they've broken the law, and not only specified crimes under the higher burden of probable cause.

A rare win for the good guys against the bad guys. But then again We Told You So™.

A shot of reality is too much aka We Told You So™, Part 3

Your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent is keeping tabs on a stunning report — OK, not so stunning since it's in Washington State where this intolerant dumba**ery is the norm — of a doctor who was fired by Washington State University because she expressed doubts about the COVID-19 shot at a Congressional hearing.

Dr. Renata Moon is a board-certified pediatrician who lost her teaching job at WSU because she has wrong-think. She believes that COVID shots for children are dangerous. She also prescribes Ivermectin for patients.

Moon was reported to the Washington Medical Commission for passing "misinformation" but wasn't disciplined. Three other doctors who disagreed with the COVID diktats were disciplined and fined for deigning to use their freedom of speech.

In fact, Moon was correct. WSU tossed her out anyway.

The regime doesn't like it when you mock it.

Schiff show

Where are those misinformation police when you need them?

Adam Schiff, notorious liar, aider of the false Russia, Russia, Russia theory, believer of pee tape conspiracies, and Hunter Biden laptop denier, is now well positioned to get all Democrat votes to win Dianne Feinstein's seat. There are two contests for the seat in November, one to fill out the rest of her term, and two to win the next full term.

Schiff and baseball icon Steve Garvey, a Republican, won the top two spots in California's "jungle primary" with the top two candidates moving to the November general election. Garvey was leading in the match-up to fill out the remainder of Feinstein's seat and was one percentage point off Schiff's lead in the race for candidates for the full term.

Leftists were in an uproar. Rep. Barbara Lee's (D-Calif.) spokeswoman lamented that for the first time in decades, California would not have a woman in the Senate.

"It is such a shame that we will not be having a female as our senator for the State of California. I think that having a female perspective is really important," Sameena Usman, told KGO Radio.

California is a place where if you throw a dead cat you're likely to hit a woke professor. Dr. Shaun Fletcher, Professor of Public Relations at San Jose State University, lamented to KGO that the candidates were white males. "We are still seeing that most Americans believe that voters are more likely to support a candidate if the candidate is a white man," he said.

Till next time, stay frosty. We have a country to save.