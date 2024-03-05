You Won't Even Recognize Lyin' Adam Schiff in His Quest for a California Seat in U.S. Senate

When we last checked in on Congressman Adam Schiff (Democrat-Leftyland), he was lying that he had evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion, that Donald Trump had made a "bad phone call" to Ukraine over Joe Biden's international shake-down operation with his son, and that January 6 was an "insurrection." Indeed, far from revealing the truth on the House Intelligence Committee, he was kicked off for lying. Now, as a candidate for U.S. Senate, Schiff dares to sell merch that transmogrifies his lying character into a truth-telling orb.

On Super Tuesday, Californians will vote to decide if they'll fall for his lies again. Schiff finds himself in second place, within the margin of error, behind baseball great Steve Garvey in the latest Berkeley IGS Poll. The blog FiveThirtyEight has Schiff leading in its updated rolling average as of Super Tuesday after the disgraced congressman received a bizarre spike of support a couple of days ago.

California has adopted a top-two primary system to accommodate more Democrats. The top two candidates then go on to the general election.

Schiff is running a variety of ads with two main messages: selling himself as an honest politician against "MAGA Steve Garvey" while ignoring his real concern, White Board Katie Porter, the Orange County leftist and bad mom.

Here are Adam Schiff's t-shirts.



Reaction? pic.twitter.com/Uq6022RFsq

Garvey is "MAGA" like most Republican voters: he told voters he voted for Trump twice because he was the best for America, so naturally, leftists consider him evil.

But some think free commercials for Garvey are backfiring on Schiff by bringing out more conservative voters for the low-turnout primary.

Is this an ad for Adam Schiff or Steve Garvey?

Garvey is about to eject this deep state stooge from the Senate and it looks like Schiff's team is having a collective breakdown. pic.twitter.com/gcpzVkHt3j

Schiff's fawning ads suggesting he'd stand up for "integrity" are laughable to those who watched his conduct during Trump's first term.

This Shepard Fairey-esque St. Schiff poster may be the most wretch-worthy image in Schiff's campaign arsenal.





Blame for California's descent into dystopia, the self-inflicted energy price increases, the folly of so-called Bidenomics, and two new wars bankrupting Americans yet to be born haven't been mentioned by Schiff, of course.

Streaming services and radio and podcast saturation ads are for not just the All New and Never-Before Seen Truth Teller, Adam Schiff, but for the most moneyed and leftist candidate for the Congressional District 47 seat being vacated by Katie Porter. Community organizer, supporter of no-limits abortion, and lawfare queen Joanna Weiss, who says her focus is on "voting rights," has had money poured into the race from EMILY's List. She has emerged as the top fundraiser, followed by Republican Scott Baugh and Democrat Dave Min.

Also on the ballot on Super Tuesday in California is a state government grab of billions of dollars to send housing and mental health decisions from local counties to the state. This would make the money grab much easier for Democrats. The pitch is to give more services to "veterans," but the billions of dollars that have already been spent on homelessness have supposedly already addressed this. Proposition 1 is just another state takeover to make lobbying and cronyism a one-stop shopping proposition.

Are things bad enough yet? Will California stop the decay? The answer will begin to reveal itself on Super Tuesday.