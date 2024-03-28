Why Is the Phrase 'Career Criminal' Even a Thing?

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was murdered this week by an animal with a scroll for a rap sheet listing 21 prior arrests. He was busted in April 2023 for possession of a loaded weapon. As a "gun nut," I can hypothesize that the cur wasn't legally allowed to purchase nor carry the gat.

Under NYC Mayor Bloomberg, this crime would have snagged a mandatory 3.5 years in jail. That means the killer would have been locked up on Riker's Island instead of putting a bullet under the kevlar vest of Officer Diller.

Whether that law is still on the books or not doesn't matter. Bloomberg is long gone. Former NYC mayor Comrade DeBlasio succeded in his mission to Stalinize the Big Apple. Marxists have since taken over the city council and prosecutors' offices. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, yet another Bolshie, won't send black men to jail until they kill someone.

FACT-O-RAMA! Alvin Bragg gave a convicted rapist 30 days in the hoosegow. The deviant then went on a 90-minute sex assault rampage and attacked a handful of New Yorkers. Bragg is ok with this. Marxists live to destroy. In Bragg's eye, he is a successful apparatchik.

As expected, leftists ran cover when Diller was shot. White House Press lickspittle Karine Jean-Pierre blamed the murder on "gun violence" so that the Mao-Maos could turn Diller's death into an anti-gun crime stat, which they will then use to try to confiscate your weapons.

In a spectacular example of mental bellyflopping, New York City's quisling Mayor Eric Adams mustered the stones to say, “This isn’t a crime problem but a recidivism problem.”

Eric adams alleges that the suspect who struck the now deceased police officer had a prior gun charge. Eric adams states that “this isn’t a crime problem but a recidivism problem!” pic.twitter.com/EYM4klWLVo — Luis.Documents🧢 (@mfsgottenshook) March 26, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! "Recidivism" refers to crimes committed by someone who has committed other crimes. Any way Adams wants to slice it, it's still a crime.

The press is referring to the murderer as a "career criminal." How is that phrase allowed in our lexicon? Why was the murderer free after spending his life breaking laws? Because the Democrats' limp-on-crime approach allowed him to stay on the streets, buy yet another illegal gun, and kill a cop who dared interrupt what was possibly an armed robbery of a T-Mobile store. All part of the communists' plan.

Not to mention that nothing demoralizes a police force more than saluting one of their own as he passes by in a hearse, knowing that their friend would be alive if the Marxist politicians actually punished predators, but again, that's not part of the communists' plan.

FACT-O-RAMA! There is no such thing as a "robbery gone bad." It's called "murder." A thug tries to rob someone, the victim fights back, and the perp makes a choice to kill rather than stop committing the crime. Dont let the press soften the language. Murder is murder.

The gun charge alone should have put the animal behind bars, but leftists needed him on the street doing what he did best, committing crimes, causing chaos, and instilling fear in New Yorkers. The fact that he murdered a cop is a bonus to commie slugs like Bragg. And New York Democrat voters are to blame as well. Dems voted for this.

If America is going to survive, we need to put bad people in prison. The phrase "career criminal" should be replaced with "permanent prisoner." Except for murderers, rapists, and pedos. We should refer to them as " forcefully expired."

If you would like to donate to the young widow of Officer Diller and their one-year-old son, you can do so by clicking here.