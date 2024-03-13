The Morning Briefing: Dems Bring a Schiff to a Truth Fight and Robert Hur Breaks Them

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yermigan's "alternative uses" for his immersion blender were catching the eyes of both local artists and local law enforcement.

Advertisement

Congressional Democrats and their enablers in the Executive Branch haven't quite figured out that their totalitarian fantasies haven't yet come to reality. They are under the impression that they and their agitprop minions in the mainstream media can sell any manner of fiction to the American public. They've had a lot of success, to be sure, but they are still at least eight months away from getting their Soviet jollies.

It was this lack of a grasp on reality that led them to believe that they might be able to turn Special Counsel Robert Hur's Tuesday appearance on Capitol Hill to their advantage.

Yeah, about that.

This is from Matt's post about the hearing:

Democrats had basically two objectives on Tuesday: create the impression that the Hur report exonerated Joe Biden, and repair the damage done by his assessment of Joe Biden’s poor memory. Well, they failed at both objectives. Special Counsel Hur explicitly said that his report was not an exoneration of Joe Biden. As for the issue of Joe Biden’s memory... they didn’t do any better. In fact, anyone who reads the transcript will see just how bad Biden’s memory was while he was answering questions. Is the average American going to read the transcript of Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur? Not a chance. So, what are the Democrats and their allies in the media going to do? Just make stuff up about what the transcript actually says.

Advertisement

It's true, they did make up a lot of stuff, but Hur was too good to let any of it stick.

They wanted to be crafty about creating a false narrative, but they had Adam Schiff running point for the effort. Any time that Schiff isn't talking to a friendly, he embarrasses himself. He's too stupid to know that he's embarrassing himself, of course, so he never stops doing it.

Over at Townhall, my colleague Madeline Leesman chronicles the exchange between Schiff and Hur. The gist of it is that Schiff takes extreme umbrage with the fact that Hur accurately described the Joe Biden that we all see every time he's on camera. Schiff rails against the "political" nature of Hur's conclusions, which is the mother of all projections. Throughout it all, Hur remains unflappable, while Schiff flails and gets increasingly condescending.

From Madeline's post:

“You were not born yesterday; you understood exactly what you were doing,” Schiff continued. “What you are suggesting is I shape, sanitize, omit portions of my reasoning and explanation to the attorney general for political reasons,” Hur responded before Schiff's time ran out.

The Democrats were under the impression that everyone in the Department of Justice was a political tool to be used as they needed. Hur killed that vibe for them. That's the true source of the anger of Schiff and his colleagues. Oh, they're plenty mad about Hur's forthright description of the greatly diminished state of Biden's memory too. They need all the help that they can get selling him as fully functional to the electorate, after all.

Advertisement

The Democrats wanted Hur to be a good little DOJ soldier and declare Biden innocent of any wrongdoing in his handling of classified documents. They really needed that after all of their grandstanding about Trump and his document situation. His conclusion that Biden is too much of a doddering, demented trainwreck to be held accountable for his actions really threw a wrench into the Democratic narrative machinery.

Given the current state of the Department of Justice, Hur's honesty definitely made him a rogue operative. He resigned from the DOJ on Monday, most likely as persona non grata. Heck, he's probably on a goon squad watch list by now.

The Democrats' foot-stomping and spinning (Sister Toldjah has more on that at RedState) don't change the fact that, with every public appearance, Joe Biden makes it plain to see that Hur's assessment of him was correct.

As the old saying goes, the truth hurts. Especially if you're a Democrat.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Totally.

I feel like these owls are judging me 😆 pic.twitter.com/awViBGCFBP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 12, 2024

Advertisement

SFK of the Day

WSJ: Islamic Terrorists 'Posing as Refugees' Are Invading Europe

"Islamic terrorists are no strangers to scamming the immigration game, both legally and illegally. That's how the 9/11 attacks happened. A lot of it started in Europe, where England and Germany were letting people in from suspect parts of the world with open arms. History is once again asserting its right to repeat itself when people refuse to learn."



Shot of Vodka

There Is No Cannibalism in Haiti — Or Perhaps at Least Some

Biden administration on Saturday was forced to close the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince and airlift out all American personnel. CBS News said the move was due to "escalating gang violence," which is like referring to D-Day as "an Allied visit to the charming beaches of Normandy."

PJ Media

Me. Never Trump Republican Groups Are Bottom-Feeding Grifters, Not People of Principle

VodkaPundit. Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead of 'Self-Inflicted' Gunshot, 787 Suffers Another Mishap

Trump, Biden Clinch Respective Party Nominations [UPDATED]

Your Illegal Immigrant Crime Weekly Update (and It's Only Tuesday)

Burn down Academia. Berkeley Brownshirts: Pro-Palestine Protestors Resort to Choking People

Biden Regime’s Budget Proposal Is Christmas in March for the Woke Agenda

‘Disgraceful’: Republicans React to New Report on Bias of J6 Committee

Advertisement

Five Florida Circuit Judges Defend Pervert Lawyer in Weird Cover-Up

LIVE RESULTS: The Primary Process Marches On

Majority of Democrats Would Oppose Congress Certifying a Trump Victory

FBI’s Wray Pauses From Hunting for ‘Insurrectionists’ to Warn of an Actual Terrorist Threat

Adios, Squish. Rep. Ken Buck Delivers Final Parting Shot to GOP

The Left Traps Joe Biden in Its Abortion Word Games

Foes of Israel Wore Red Hand Pins at Oscars, Not Realizing the Horrific Symbolism

Dems and the Media Are Just Making Stuff Up About Joe Biden’s Interview With Hur

The Roman Empire Could Have Been Kept From Falling With This One Weird Trick

You Missed a Nit: White House Claims Biden Did Not Apologize for Using the Word 'Illegal'

Oh. NAACP Calls on Black Athletes to Boycott Florida Schools Over DEI Ban

Out of Ideas? Media Digs Up the Old ‘Biden’s Not Senile, He Just Stutters’ Lie

Judge Rules Corporate Transparency Act Unconstitutional. Feds Enforce It Anyway

Townhall Mothership

'In a Quicksand of Radicalism:' McConnell Has a Warning About Embattled Biden Nominee

Privilege. Fani Willis Handed 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card...for Now

Dems Running Into a Similar Problem in Attacking Special Counsel Robert Hur

Schiff Attacked Special Counsel Hur for Reporting Biden’s Failing Memory. Here’s What Happened Next.

Another in the "L" column for Newsom & Co. California's 'One Gun a Month' Law Ruled Unconstitutional

Advertisement

Cam&Co. Whistleblower's 'Fast & Furious' Memoir a Disturbing Must-Read

ATF Inspector Overstepped in Preventing Gun Sale

VROOOM!: President Biden Was Making Car Sounds During the Special Counsel Interview (Update)

HarrisX/Forbes Poll: SOTU Didn't Help Biden, and Currently Is Losing

Remember When Celebrities Loved Haiti to 'Own' Donald Trump

LOL, OK. RFK Jr. Eyes Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura As Possible VP Picks

Hur Shatters WH Spin on Biden Memory Problems by Pointing to Exactly Who Made It an Issue - With Receipts

Biden Admin Wants to See Israel's 'Credible and Implementable' Plan to Protect Civilians in Rafah - Why?

Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Confesses Class Warfare Is the Only Way Democrats Can Win

Nine Arrested for Blocking Road in Richmond During Pro-Palestinian Protest

'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

#MeToo. My 8-Month Horror Flick Binge Is Winding Down and I'm Going to Miss the Clichés

It Turns Out That Trump DIDN’T Try to Grab the Steering Wheel and Join the Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’

Some Democrats Still Praying for an Open Convention

Is There Anybody Not Frustrated With the Border?

Hur Testimony Proves Democrats Are Panicked About Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Advertisement

'Died Suddenly': A Morbid Irony

Around the Interwebz

Lefties can't cancel hot. Gina Carano Signs With Straightwire Entertainment Group

#NewsYouCanUse. Study: Cicadas pee in jets, not droplets. Here’s why that’s kinda weird.

The Respected Oxford Professors Who Say They Time Traveled

Bee Me

China Starting To Worry TikTok Has Made Americans Even Dumber Than They Intended https://t.co/DVGHhyaYXw pic.twitter.com/8bytC2lfyM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Christianization of Poland A D 965 https://t.co/Rh29HY9WCh pic.twitter.com/TDaPaFpAd4 — Jan Matejko (@JanMatejkoArt) March 10, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes