Majority of Democrats Would Oppose Congress Certifying a Trump Victory

Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse conducted a survey showing that 35% of likely U.S. voters believe that if Trump wins this year’s election, they would support Democrats in Congress refusing to certify the election results, including 20% who would strongly support such a move.

Advertisement

Breaking down the support for refusing a congressional certification of a Trump victory, 57% of Democrats agree with the idea that Congress should not certify a Trump victory. And 52% rejected the recent Supreme Court decision to bar states from keeping Trump off the ballot.

“Importantly, among voters who strongly support the idea of Congress refusing to certify the 2024 election if Trump wins, 58% don’t think Republicans in Congress should have refused to certify the 2020 election results,” according to the poll's analysis.

Most Democrats Don’t Want Congress to Certify Election if Trump Wins



After the Supreme Court rejected attempts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot, a majority of Democratic voters now support another way to block Trump’s possible return to the White… pic.twitter.com/a5UenFumOc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 11, 2024

What's so amazing to me is the utter obliviousness of Democrats to their own hypocrisy when it comes to certifying an election.

This isn't the first time it's been suggested that Democrats refuse to certify the election of Trump wins. Actually, it wouldn't be the first time this century that Democrats have refused to certify a GOP presidential victory.

The Atlantic's Russell Berman painted a grim picture of the Democrat's previous obstinancy in certifying GOP election wins and pointed out that several key Democrats aren't willing to declare their fealty to constitutional norms.

National Review:

Democratic leader James Clyburn, voted against certifying George W. Bush’s victory in 2004; Senate candidate Adam Schiff, who abstained rather than vote to certify Bush that same year; Zoe Lofgren, who did the same; Jamie Raskin, who objected to certifying Trump’s victory in 2016; and Eric Swalwell. None of them would commit to certify electors for Trump, even if it was clear that Trump won. He could not get a response from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, who repeatedly claimed after 2016 that Trump was not a “legitimate president.” As Berman notes, every House Democrat voted for the 2021 articles of impeachment of Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and many of them still contend that he is an insurrectionist ineligible for the presidency.

Advertisement

The more we hear from Democrats about this election, the more convinced I am that this election may very well end democracy in America. But it's nothing that Trump wasn't supposed to do if he were elected.

Democracy will end because both sides will be unwilling to accept the results of the election. It doesn't matter why the two sides won't accept the results. It won't even matter if the reasons are legitimate. The nation is broken, and it will take a much bigger man than Joe Biden or Donald Trump to put it back together again.