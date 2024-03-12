LIVE RESULTS: The Primary Process Marches On

Chris Queen | 7:00 PM on March 12, 2024
It's Tuesday, so you know what that means: more primaries! While it's true that today isn't as exciting as Super Tuesday, voters in four states have the chance to make their voices heard. 

This week, we have primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington, along with a Republican caucus in Hawaii. Additionally, Mississippi is holding its House and Senate primaries.

As usual, we're not expecting any surprises on either side of the aisle. Joe Biden may see some protest votes against him, but you'd better believe he'll emerge unscathed from this round of primaries. Donald Trump should clinch the GOP nomination tonight, barring anything crazy happening. 

I wonder how the inevitability factor will affect turnout. I know anecdote isn't data, and this is our first major election at a new polling place, but when members of my family voted at different times today, the polls were deserted. On a personal note, I'm proud of my 19-year-old niece for voting for the first time. She said the poll workers applauded her.

While tonight should be another unsurprising night for most states, Mississippi is also holding congressional primaries. Candidates from both parties are taking the predictable paths; GOP House candidates are focusing on the border, while Democrats are making the same far-left, big-government promises. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is in a three-way primary field. While he has Donald Trump's endorsement, his competitors are trying to get as much MAGAttention as they can.

Northern Marianas will hold its caucus on Friday and Guam's is on Saturday, while Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is still trying to figure out how the hell Guam doesn't tip over with so many people on the island.

Polls will close in Georgia at 7 p.m., in Mississippi at 8 p.m., and in Washington at 11 p.m.

Check out the latest results below, thanks to our partners at Decision Desk HQ, and count on us for the latest reporting on the race for the future of the U.S. as we careen closer to November.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

