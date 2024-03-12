Your Illegal Immigrant Crime Weekly Update (and It's Only Tuesday)

The mainstream media may not have the guts — or more likely, the desire — to keep you apprised of the rampant crimes being committed by illegal immigrants. But We the People at PJ Media think you deserve to know what has been happening ever since Gropey Joe illegally opened our borders.

FACT-O-RAMA! The far left has created a situation where people are afraid to discuss crimes committed by minorities, lest they be called a "racist." I don't care about the race of criminals, but I abhor what is happening to our nation. If the criminals were buxom Norwegian women who loved bourbon and comedians, I'd want them arrested and deported just the same.

After a busy week of rape and murder in the final days of February, more illegal immigrants have committed additional heinous crimes. An undocumented illegal immigrant was recently arrested for trying to kidnap a 13-year-old Utah girl he met online.

The Granite School District Police snagged the 21-year-old would-be kidnapper after the girl's parents discovered an ongoing chat between him and her daughter on Instagram and called the police.

The man admitted to trying to meet the girl at her school and whisk her away without her parents knowing. He also had a bogus Social Security card and a United States Permanent Resident card, which he claims he received from his uncle.

FACT-O-RAMA! NYC gangs are selling counterfeit documents to illegal immigrants. It's easy to extrapolate that this is occurring nationwide.

In another case, a 12-year-old boy recently succumbed to injuries he sustained in a head-on crash in December after an illegal immigrant plowed into his family's car at 70 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone. The tragic crash, which would not have happened if Biden had secured the border, caught the attention of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Travis Wolfe, a 12-year old Missouri boy killed by an illegal migrant. This is what an open border does. Say his name https://t.co/zjllQKRwTa — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 11, 2024

Why did it take almost three months for this crash to make the news? Aww, you know! The globalists can't take down the nation if Americans realize we are being invaded, and that many of those coming across the border are bad hombres who endanger their kids.

FACT-O-RAMA! The number of criminal noncitizens, i.e., illegal immigrants who have committed crimes before or after entering the U.S. illegally, has skyrocketed since Biden took office. Illegal immigrants currently make up 64% of all federal arrests.

An illegal immigrant in Bedford County, Va., was busted for having "consensual" sex with a 15-year-old girl he is accused of kidnapping. The victim is an unaccompanied girl from Honduras. Bonus: the arrested man also had warrants for aggravated sexual battery of a minor against a separate child.

Democrats had the opportunity to pass a bill that would detain any illegal arrested for violent crimes.



They voted no



This week they also had the opportunity to pass an amendment that would not allow illegal immigrants to be counted on the census for congressional districts.… pic.twitter.com/pC3qkXrUBX — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 9, 2024

There is no reason to believe the Democrats will rethink their open-borders policy. One of the Democrats' "benefits" of crashing the border is to stack blue states with people, count them in the census, and win the lion's share of the House of Representatives, while their apparatchik minions in the Pravda press continue to ignore the sexual assaults and murders committed by some of our invaders.

