Stop Talking About Illegal Immigrant Rapes and Murders, You RACIST!

The left has been telling Americans that any criticism of minorities is "racist." Apparently, that also goes for discussing the horrendous crimes that illegal immigrants have committed.

Advertisement

In roughly one week, we learned about a "cultural enricher" bashing Laken Riley's head until she was unrecognizable. Then there are these recent acts of savagery:

An illegal immigrant was hit with two sex felonies involving a 14-year-old Virginia girl.

This convicted sexual predator, deemed a "dire threat," was arrested near Boston.

Another "diversity gift" raped a 14-year-old and stabbed a man.

Another was involved in the shooting of a two-year-old toddler.

Finally, people are waking up to the realities of what Joe Biden's border stormers are doing to We the People.

Check out this rally for Laken Riley at the University of Georgia:

A massive vigil was held for Laken Riley. If not for X, you would've never even known about this.pic.twitter.com/Lg0AH3adDC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

As expected, the far left is now suggesting that even talking about these acts of barbarism is, you guessed it, "racist." On a recent press briefing call, up-and-coming Biden bootlicker, Rep. Robert Garcia, (Dolt-Calif.), power-vomited the usual fallback Marxists scramble to when discussing violence committed by illegal immigrants.

"Immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than native-born people here in this country," Garcia said. "This immigrant crime narrative is racist. It's not true."

Advertisement

Yes, more native-born Americans commit crimes because there are more native-born Americans in the U.S. (for now). Guess who commits more crimes in Japan? Japanese people.

FACT-O-RAMA! What Garcia failed to address in his twisted back-bending flapdoodle of a response is that NONE of these women and young girls would have been raped or murdered if Biden obeyed the law and closed the border.

Here's the sick part: the "you're racist if you complain about getting raped by an asylum seeker" codswallop is working.

The young spokeswoman for Germany's far-left youth group Solid was gang-raped by three immigrants but lied and claimed the attackers were German nationals. She even called a cop a "racist" when he asked if the rapists were refugees. The portrayal of the attack is hard to read

Related: SHOCKING: How Many European Women Will Be Raped Before Their Leaders Do Something About Those 'Refugees?'

British police sat on their hands as Muslim "grooming gangs" raped tens of thousands of English women because they were afraid of being called a word: racist.

This security guard had a "bad feeling" about a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England but ignored him so he wouldn't appear "racist." The ensuing explosion killed 22 and injured 116 mostly young concert-goers.

Advertisement

The problem with pusillanimous, chicken-livered British cops persists today.

Garcia's comments suggest that we should ignore minority crimes, which reeks of the "systemic racism" progressive harpies howl about every time they find a bullhorn.

Did You Know? Three young girls, one only 11 years old, were gang raped by 11 illegal immigrants in the rural town of Bemidji, Minn. Rather than kick illegal immigrants out of the state, Minnesota's Democrat-Farmer-Labor governor, Tim Walz, decided to pass a law giving illegal immigrants driver's licenses.

The Marxist belief that merely discussing the heinous crimes that illegal immigrants commit is getting people raped and killed. But again, this isn't an accident.

The Marxists would rather have Americans sheepishly accept crime rather than fight back. It's easier to sack a nation if the people are too afraid of being called a racist to stand up for themselves.