Never Trump Republican Groups Are Bottom-Feeding Grifters, Not People of Principle

The tedious Never Trump Republicans are in their happy place now that the election year is finally upon us. These money-grubbing hustlers know that they can now put minimum effort into filling their coffers because they will be getting copious amounts of free press from the mainstream media until election day.

They do it all, of course, under the guise of being more principled than the people who are going to vote for Trump whether they're thrilled with him or not because we know that the alternative is the dismantling of the Republic as we know it. The Never Trumpers are really just sellouts, not paragons of lofty principles.

Being sellouts pays though.

The New York Times:

A Republican group dedicated to opposing former President Donald J. Trump is planning to spend $50 million to stop him through a series of homemade testimonial videos of voters who backed him in past elections but say they can no longer support him in 2024. The group, Republican Voters Against Trump, first emerged in the 2020 campaign and made a return appearance for the 2022 midterm elections. It is run by Sarah Longwell, a leading figure in Never-Trump politics whose focus groups and polling are a staple of center-right podcasts and have made her a go-to figure for political reporters aiming to decipher the motivations behind Trump supporters.

No American who is truly "center-right" is paying serious attention to the Never Trump tantrum in 2024. They may have flirted with it in the past, but it ain't happening now. People who celebrate the likes of Sarah Longwell may describe themselves as center-right, but they're all victims of toxic delusion.

Political reporters — at least the kind that the Times is interested in — will never be honest enough with themselves to "decipher the motivations behind Trump supporters." Having written that, I'm still willing to give them a little help.

People who are supporting Trump as the alternative to Joe Biden are not the homogenous MAGA monolith that the MSM makes them out to be. Because the leftmedia hacks have the curiosity intellectually beaten out of them in journalism school, it's easier just to paint those they disagree with in broad strokes. When you've spent years saying that Trump supporters are racist domestic terrorists-in-waiting, it's difficult to shift gears and care about what they think. So MAGA all the time it is.

The reality is that there are a lot — and I do mean A LOT — of people whose support for Trump has wavered from time to time. For example, people like me who enthusiastically voted for Trump the last time around but would have much preferred that Ron DeSantis be the 2024 nominee.

I wasn't going to be mad if it was Trump though.

Once DeSantis was out, I was all-in on Trump. It was an easy decision because I've spent the last three years writing about all of the havoc that the Biden administration has wrought. The thought of Biden's puppet masters running roughshod over the Constitution as lame ducks until January of 2029 is far too disturbing for me to worry about Trump's occasional indelicate turns.

The choice is simple to those who value freedom and are honestly assessing the reality of this election. That reality is something that Ms. Longwell doesn't grasp:

“It’s really important to understand you’re not building a pro-Joe Biden coalition,” Ms. Longwell said. “You’re building an anti-Trump coalition.”

Sorry, Toots, if you're trying to tear down Trump and keep him out of the White House, you are actively aiding and abetting the commie Democrats.

You've made a cool $50 million for your grifter gang though, so stick that in your principles purse and get back to being a well-funded useful idiot for the Left. Maybe they'll let you choose your own gulag uniform.