BREAKING: Biden Clinches Democrat Nomination

Paula Bolyard | 7:33 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

It's official. Joe Biden is officially the Democrat nominee. With a win in Tuesday's Georgia primary, Biden has garnered 1,972 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, just over the required 1,968. 

Advertisement

Make no mistake, this is very bad news for Democrats, even though a majority of them lined up to vote for him. They are now stuck with Biden, even though his approval rating sits at a disastrous 39.8%, according to the RealClear Politics average; 56% disapprove of the job he's doing. In addition, a whopping 66.9% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track. 

In the RCP Poll Average, former President Donald Trump, who is also expected to clinch tonight, leads Biden by a slim 1.7 percentage points. On the RCP Electoral Map, Trump leads Biden 219-215, with 104 toss-ups. In top battleground states, Trump leads Biden by 4.1 points. 

Polls are essentially meaningless at this point in the race, but once both major parties have their nominees, we'll begin to see a clearer picture of how the 2024 presidential race will play out. 

This is a developing story.

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

Five Florida Circuit Judges Defend Pervert Lawyer in Weird Cover-Up Megan Fox
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for Joe Biden Matt Margolis
The Roman Empire Could Have Been Kept From Falling With This One Weird Trick Robert Spencer
How Toxic Is DEI? These Companies Are Turning Down Billions in Free Money to Avoid It Stephen Green
Berkeley Brownshirts: Pro-Palestine Protestors Resort to Choking People Lincoln Brown
LIVE RESULTS: The Primary Process Marches On Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Out of Ideas? Media Digs Up the Old ‘Biden’s Not Senile, He Just Stutters’ Lie
Is There Anybody Not Frustrated With the Border?
Hur Testimony Proves Democrats Are Panicked About Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline
Advertisement