BREAKING: Biden Clinches Democrat Nomination

It's official. Joe Biden is officially the Democrat nominee. With a win in Tuesday's Georgia primary, Biden has garnered 1,972 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, just over the required 1,968.

Make no mistake, this is very bad news for Democrats, even though a majority of them lined up to vote for him. They are now stuck with Biden, even though his approval rating sits at a disastrous 39.8%, according to the RealClear Politics average; 56% disapprove of the job he's doing. In addition, a whopping 66.9% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track.

In the RCP Poll Average, former President Donald Trump, who is also expected to clinch tonight, leads Biden by a slim 1.7 percentage points. On the RCP Electoral Map, Trump leads Biden 219-215, with 104 toss-ups. In top battleground states, Trump leads Biden by 4.1 points.

Polls are essentially meaningless at this point in the race, but once both major parties have their nominees, we'll begin to see a clearer picture of how the 2024 presidential race will play out.

This is a developing story.