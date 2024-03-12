Biden Regime’s Budget Proposal Is Christmas in March for the Woke Agenda

It’s March, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least if you’re a woke activist. On Monday, the Biden regime released its plan to squander your hard-earned money, and if you’re a climate the-end-is-near doomsayer, or a man who is convinced you’re a woman, or even simply a “person of color,” you could be a jackpot winner, about to get your proclivities and peculiarities reinforced with a big bonanza of federal tax dollars.

Fox News reported Tuesday that House Republicans are “furious over ‘woke’ programs” that Old Joe and his henchmen want to shower money — your money, our money — on as part of his “$7.3 trillion budget request.” $7.3 trillion! Wow! That’s a lot of villas for Ukrainian oligarchs! But making the world safe for democracy by laundering money in Kyiv is not even close to the end of the outrages that Biden’s woke budget includes for any American who is still sane and even remotely patriotic.

Above all, the Biden regime’s 188-page proposal for funding the federal leviathan wants you to fork over more even money than you already do for the bloated bureaucracy in Washington. How much is enough? Not as much as what you’re paying now.

Fox says that the budget proposal “lays out roughly $5 trillion in tax increases overall, which the White House said would be split evenly between corporations and the top 2% of earners,” but that’s just Democrat party propaganda. Even if the tax hikes only apply to “corporations and the top 2% of earners,” which is dubious at the outset in light of past broken promises, the increased costs will be passed on to you and me.

“Tax hikes for the rich” are illusory; rather than cut the salaries of ordinary employees to meet increased expenses, big corporations will simply raise prices. The tax hikes on the rich are tax hikes on us.

Wait, it gets worse. “The document pointed to $3 billion for the State Department to ‘advance gender equity and equality worldwide.’” Isn’t that wonderful? When you look around the world and see war in Ukraine and Gaza, a Muslim genocide of Christians in Nigeria, and North Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran breathing threats and murder, isn’t the first thing that springs to your mind regarding what this tired, sad world needs is American money to advance “gender equity and equality”?

Note also that this money — which is, once again, your money — is going not just for gender “equality,” which would mean equality of opportunity, but also for gender “equity,” which would mean equality of outcome. All human beings have different talents, abilities, and aptitudes, but in the Marxist vision of the workers’ paradise, all those differences have been obliterated, and a collectivist uniformity has erased all distinctions between people.

If you want to know what leftists think of as the perfect society, think of Mao’s China, where everyone even wore the same clothes, so as to eliminate all possible sources of inequity between people. Today, it’s not Communist China, but the government of the United States of America, the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, that is taking your money to pay for this madness around the world. That’s progress!

No, that’s not all, either. $1.5 billion is earmarked for the Transportation Security Administration’s “pay equity initiative.” This is just a pay raise for TSA agents because, doncha know, “the TSA workforce deserves to be fairly compensated at rates comparable with their peers in the federal workforce. TSA has already seen an 11% reduction in attrition, and is making gains in retaining what has historically been a workforce with high turnover.”

Yes, I completely agree that the schlub patting me down to make sure I’m not planning to bring down an airplane should be paid as much as the IRS wonk who determines how much is going to be taken from my earnings to pay the TSA guy, but I think both should be extremely low-paying jobs to discourage people from going into lines of work that are designed just to annoy and inconvenience Americans. But of course, Biden regime apparatchiks know better than to ask me what I think.

Then there’s “$11 billion that Biden wants for the Department of Interior to ‘preserve the stories of the cultures and history across America.’” You know what that means: it could even be enough for Elizabeth Warren to dust off her fake Cherokee recipes and see if she can get in on the gravy train. Meanwhile, there is $8 billion for the American Climate Corps to pursue climate change fantasies and $10.6 billion for the Department of Energy to beef up “climate and clean energy research, development, demonstration and deployment programs.” Why not just hand over the keys to the global economy to China and be done with it?

At least the budget wonks have a sense of humor. They want “$90 billion to expand access to free community college.” “Free community college”? Uh, no. “Community college funded by beleaguered American taxpayers” is more like it. But hey, this is nothing to be concerned about. The money will never run out, and America’s enemies will never take advantage of the authoritarian clown show in Washington. Party on — with what’s left of your money after the regime has picked you clean, that is.