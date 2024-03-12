WSJ: Islamic Terrorists 'Posing as Refugees' Are Invading Europe

A long-running concern for conservatives regarding problems with our southern border has been the prospect of various and sundry terror groups taking advantage of the easy access. Those of us who live near the border have been bringing it up constantly in the twenty-two-and-a-half years since 9/11.

We have been routinely and derisively dismissed as paranoid Islamophobic loons.

A lesson for younger conservatives out there: stick to your principles in the face of overwhelming leftist ridicule and you'll eventually be proven right.

My colleague Robert Spencer recently wrote about the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is finally admitting that ISIS & Co. are actually something to worry about at our porous border with Mexico. The problem must be far worse than we know if Christopher Wray is having a moment of clarity.

I am now feeling 70% less loony, though.

Islamic terrorists are no strangers to scamming the immigration game, both legally and illegally. That's how the 9/11 attacks happened. A lot of it started in Europe, where England and Germany were letting people in from suspect parts of the world with open arms. History is once again asserting its right to repeat itself when people refuse to learn.

The Wall Street Journal:

BERLIN—Authorities in Europe say they have foiled several terror plots, some involving suspects posing as refugees, raising alarm about a growing array of threats from extremists. In one previously unreported investigation last December, police in Austria and Bosnia arrested two separate groups of Afghan and Syrian refugees who carried arms and ammunition, including Kalashnikov assault rifles and pistols. Investigators found pictures of Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on some of the suspects’ mobile phones, which they said suggested they were motivated by Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

I'm no international politics expert, but I'm willing to go out on a limb and say that the extremists' desire to go after "Jewish and Israeli targets" predated the Israel-Hamas war by, you know, forever.

It has always been naive to think that the jihadis weren't taking advantage of lax border security anywhere in the world. Yes, allowing floods of refugees to enter a country for humanitarian reasons is lax border security. Western humanitarian concerns often end up enabling the terrorists. My friend Stephen Green examined the latest American folly on that front just last week.

When I mentioned in our PJ Slack channel that I was writing this, my friend and colleague Chris Queen replied, "And the left is still all like 'why can’t we be more like Europe?'"

Sadly, we are in so many ways.

One of the main ways that Europe enabled the 9/11 terror cells was by making it easy to not only get into the countries but by having almost no barriers to getting on the government dole. We see that happening all over in blue states right now, especially California. The Golden State is essentially a test market for leftist insanity that will be tried at the federal level whenever the Democrats are in charge of anything.

History is no doubt teeing up another stupidity-induced repeat performance.