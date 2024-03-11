The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Is Dumber and Closer to the Presidency Than Ever

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Berwinzyck bristled whenever anyone suggested that his wasn't the most comprehensive collection of S&H Green Stamps memorabilia in the continental United States.

Advertisement

While I did not subject myself to the torture of watching the State of the Union address last week, I have seen a lot of pictures from the evening. The site of Kamala Harris sitting behind Joe Biden and ready to leap into his place was a little too much reality for me as I headed into the weekend.

That's a real one-two punch of idiotic awful that we have occupying the top two offices in the land.

Madame Veep has been dispatched to the campaign trail a lot lately. It's the "lesser of two trainwrecks" calculation part of the Basement Strategy 2.0 that Team Biden has already launched for this election year. The puppet masters who are running Joe Biden's brain know that it's a crap shoot whenever Harris and her boss are using their words, so they prep them as best they can with script practice.

A big part of the script these days finds everyone in the Biden administration pretending that they aren't anti-Israel and pro-terrorist. Here are some of Harris's recent remarks that Rick covered in a weekend post:

“It’s important for us to distinguish or at least not conflate the Israeli government with the Israeli people. The Israeli people are entitled to security – as are the Palestinians. In equal measure,” she said in the interview. “And our work as always as the United States is to do what we must, and what we always have, to stand for the security of Israel and its people, and also to do what we have done behind closed doors and in public around forcing a better path forward in terms of what’s happening currently in Gaza.”

Advertisement

Obviously, the administration is basing its diplomatic approach to Israel on condescension. The presumption is that the State Department short bus currently headed by Antony Blinken knows what's best for Israel when it comes to keeping themselves safe from terrorist Jihadi psychopaths.

They also tend to mention Hamas as little as possible. It's all "Gaza," all the time, as part of the ongoing effort by Democrats to pretend that big terrorists were never little terrorists anywhere. They just appear fully grown from a terrorist factory of unknown origin.

As far as the Israelis are concerned, they don't need "a better path forward" in Gaza. Based on their goals, they are presently on the best of all possible paths. They don't need some thinly veiled cheerleading for the murderous thugs who are hiding out in Gaza.

To the surprise of no one, there was a lot of ceasefire/Gaza nonsense at last night's Academy Awards ceremony. We expect that from vapid, uninformed actors though. It is an entirely different thing when the Vice President of the United States of America is throwing an ally under the bus and publicly propping up the bad guys.

Harris is very wrong about the Israeli government and the Israeli people not being in sync about how best to deal with Hamas. My RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote on Sunday that the Biden administration's attempts to make it seem as if Benjamin Netanyahu is going after Hamas without the overwhelming support of his country could backfire on them.

Harris's increased camera time while they were getting Joe rested up for the State of the Union address has been a disturbing reminder of where we're headed should one of Biden's glitches turn out to be a little more permanent. The presidential medical staff may have gotten the old man wired enough to yell at clouds for an hour last Thursday, but he was a little rough afterwards, which Nick also wrote about. I wasn't really kidding in last Friday's Briefing when I said he might have to nap until Easter.

Advertisement

Joe isn't going anywhere, which means neither is Kamala. Yes, I've read and heard every alt Biden-Harris scenario for 2024, and have written extensively on why I don't think they are going to happen. I won't be rehashing today.

Relevant: Democrats Aren't Preparing to Throw Kamala Harris Under Any Buses Just Yet

For reasons that I can't fathom, a lot of conservatives have talked themselves into believing that Kamala Harris will never become president. The consensus has been that the Democrats know she's a liability, so they're going to get her out of the way.

I would remind everyone that the Democrats are the ones who were OK with her being on the ticket four years ago even though they had just mercilessly rejected her a few months earlier. The diversity checkboxes far outweigh the poll numbers for them. They're not kicking her to any curbs.

I really hope that President LOLEightyonemillion gets that nap.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Watch till the end! A fish was dying in shallow water, and a large heron/egret came to save and release that fish into deeper water! pic.twitter.com/ttcBCGBCAP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 10, 2024





PJ Media

Sláinte! Irish Defeat Woke Referenda in Victory for Family Values

Um...VP Harris: 'It's Important We Not Conflate the Israeli Government With the Israeli People'

Advertisement

No Labels Doesn't Have a Candidate But Will Field a Presidential Ticket in 2024

Chinese-Made Cranes at U.S. Ports Have Communications Gear Installed

You Know, This Guy Actually Scares the Heck Out of Me

Democrats Suck and Make Everything Ugly

A snarky lead-in to this one gets me fired. Let's Hear It for the Women of PJ Media!

The Supreme Court Is the Last Properly Functioning Institution in America

The Greatest Scam in All of Human History

SHOCKING DECEPTION Revealed in Bachelor Paternity Nightmare

Sunday Thoughts: Rethinking the End of the World, a Conversation With Dr. Matthew Halstead, Part 2

LOL! CNN Is Too Afraid to Update Its Election Projection Map

Lock her up! Liz Cheney Buried Evidence Exonerating Trump in J6 Investigation

'We're Over': Miami Beach 'Breaks Up' With Spring Break

Let's Be Honest: Candace Owens Is a Jew-Hating Bigot

Townhall Mothership

CNN Refused to Air Ad Blaming Biden for Laken Riley Death

Full-on commie. Firefighters Who Booed At Letitia James Will Be Sent to HQ for Woke 'Re-Education' Classes

Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Endorsed by Radical Leftist Group

Key Witness Spills the Beans on Fani Willis Corruption Scandal

Here We Go: SC Sheriff Says He Fears Constitutional Carry Will Turn State Into 'Wild, Wild West'

Retired ATF Agent Joins Attack on Missouri's Gun Rights Stance

Indianapolis Man Has Good Aim, but Bad Luck With Burglars

Dude. Inevitable? Autonomous AI Male Robot Gropes Female Reporter

From Affliction to Healing, Darkness to Light: Sunday Reflection

Joe Biden Ignored Presence of Ryan Corbett's Wife at SOTU Address

Advertisement

Nancy Mace Levels George Stephanopoulos After He Prods Her About Being Raped and Her Support of Trump

Making Crime Pay: Proposed NY Law Would Hand Perps Leaving Prison $2,600

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Previews Aggressive Strategy, Will Focus on Ballot Harvesting, Election Integrity

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals

#SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She Claims to Own

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: They Drove It Like They Stole It — at Gunpoint

This Week in Trans Madness: Trans Pedophilia and Adios Doritos!

Oprah, ‘Experts’ Tapped to Produce Primetime Ozempic Propaganda

It's a Long Way to Mukumbura

U.S. Sends Marines to Haiti to Evacuate Diplomats as Gangs Seek to Take Control of the Country

Social Justice™ Fail: Even After Human Intervention, AI Still ‘Racist’

Biden Just Lost Any Sliver of Hope of Flipping the Script on the Border Crisis

What Drives Biden and the Left's Hostility Toward Israel?

Around the Interwebz

Zero controversy here. J.K. Rowling Sparks Controversy With Mother’s Day Message Trolling Inclusive Language

Sixty Four is a beautiful system design toy that reveals something rather dark

The Most Remote Place on Earth Has Space Junk and a Sea MonsterThe Most Remote Place on Earth Has Space Junk and a Sea Monster

Advertisement

Bee Me

#TrueStory: I won't go to a Mexican restaurant in the United States if I'm east of New Mexico.

Midwestern Town Considers Adding 4th Crushingly Mediocre Mexican Restaurant https://t.co/HzDE3SxM8n pic.twitter.com/Uy8uNChgtm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 10, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

There's never a bad time for a little Foggy Mountain jam for fans at a music festival.