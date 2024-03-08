SHOCKING DECEPTION Revealed in Bachelor Paternity Nightmare

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard, who starred in the ABC dating show, released a shocking press release through his lawyer Gregg Woodnick on Thursday.

Clayton Echard vehemently denies ever having intercourse with [Owens] and her correspondence (part of the 500 pieces of communication that predicated the Maricopa County Superior Court granting an Injunction Against Harass[ment against L.O.] confirms the same. Clayton immediately realized he did not want a relationship shortly after a consensual non-intercourse encounter with Owens. He promptly attempted to distance himself from [Owens] both personally and professionally. Five (5) days after their non-intercourse encounter, [Owens] started suggesting she may be pregnant. Six (6) days after that she claimed she had confirmed she was pregnant. Within weeks, she claimed she was carrying twins (male and female). Mr. Echard was beyond incredulous of the pregnancy because the performance of fellatio does not cause pregnancy. Her rapidly evolving yarn did not comport with obstetric timelines. Her claim of “twins” (with assigned genders less than 8 weeks into the “pregnancy”) did not comport with medical science

The release went on to reveal that Owens showed up for her deposition, which she had previously avoided and admitted under oath to fabricating a sonogram.

[Owens] has since denied that a sonogram (received from her and posted by her to the internet) is her medical record. Again, [Owens]. emailed the sonogram to multiple journalists in addition to Mr. Echard. Records from Southwest Medical Imaging (SMIL) were tampered with by [Owens]. [Owens] admitted that she altered medical records and falsely attributed them to SMIL. Southwest Medical Imaging did not image [Owens] for pregnancy and their legal department is fully aware of the arts-and-crafts forgery that she circulated under their trademark. Use of this image was a fraud on the court to the extent the records were used in the collateral proceedings.

Woodnick also sent a HIPAA release to the doctors Owens claimed to have seen for her fictitious pregnancy only to find out that none of the doctors had seen her as a patient or given her care. “Despite [Owens] testifying in the collateral proceedings to having attended appointments with various 'high risk' pregnancy/obstetric providers, there will be no records confirming because no obstetric care was ever sought."

The media jumped at the chance to destroy Echard’s reputation when Owens went to them with salacious tales that were wholly untrue and publications like the Sun repeated the lies with glee. Now that the lies have been exposed, the Sun hasn’t taken responsibility or apologized but is just reporting this new news like it had nothing to do with the reputation-damaging hit pieces it wrote months prior.

Every publication and media outlet that went ahead and published Owens’ “bizarre fish tales,” as Woodnick calls them in the press release, owes Clayton Echard an apology. TedX too should consider removing Owens’ talk about the “domestic violence” she claims she suffered at the hands of one of her previous victims. The press release also gave insight into how many men have been caught in this particularly strange net.

The consequence of Clayton ignoring communication with [Owens], refusing to enter into her “dating contract” and demands to meet with him privately to discuss a parenting plan for the pretend “twins,” was that she vindictively contacted The Sun, Page Six, and NY Post. The Sun first reported the apocryphal story without knowledge that [Owens]. has been accused of fabricating pregnancies and doctoring medical evidence as a means to extort relationships several times, dating back ten (10) years. The byproduct of the media coverage [Owens] initiated was the unification of some prior victims who have shared their experiences. The commonalities included medical images hijacked and photoshopped from the recesses of the internet and confounding attempts by [Owens] to get them to agree to date her in exchange for her discontinuing sham pregnancies.

This saga is far from over. The press will surely find every victim and try to get their stories and hopefully, they will choose to stand up and be counted so that Laura Owens can never do this to another man ever again.

Echard and Owens head to court for the final showdown in front of Judge Julie Mata in Maricopa County, Ariz., on June 10.