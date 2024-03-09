Let's Be Honest: Candace Owens Is A Jew Hating Bigot

You can often hear a person’s real opinions when they are very drunk. But it doesn’t have to be drunk on alcohol. The Bidens, Hillary Clinton, and other politicians who get drunk on power, have repeatedly let slip their honest feelings without remorse (remember “deplorables”?). Often, celebrities get so drunk on fame and their ego that they let out their deep beliefs in outrageous words and actions.

Enter Candace Owens. The more she has gotten entranced with her own fame, the more she has let the world see how much she truly hates Jews. This is a woman who is such an anti-Semite and so ignorant of history that in 2018 she publicly said that Hitler was “OK”. Her hatred is vitriolic, and her hubris has let her make comments that are especially outrageous in the aftermath of the tragedies of October 7. Her repeated comments show her hatred of Jews, her absolute ignorance of history or geo-politics, and betray the reality that she is an uneducated airhead who has successfully capitalized on her brand of a young black female conservative.

A mere month after the horrors of babies being beheaded, women being raped, and the slew of horrors from Hamas, Owens went on Tucker Carlson’s show to speak about how it really wasn’t that bad, and why should she even care. (After all, she seems to think that Hitler was “ok”, so what’s the problem?) She wanted to talk about the depravities of Hamas as an “academic discussion”, and refused to even condemn Hamas. She castigated Ben Shapiro for being passionately pro-Israel, and demonstrated a remarkable ignorance about everything Jewish, including: the Holocaust; the history of Israel; the history of the involvement of Jews in the early civil rights movement, and how Kanye West’s anti Semitic comments were clear expressions of Jew hatred.

But her appearance a few months ago is not the exception; it is part of a pattern of repeated Jew hatred that seems to be an essential part of Owens’ psyche.

Most recently, she has tried to justify her repeating anti-Semitic trope by attacking a Rabbi and his family. She has called any Jew who points out her anti-Semitism a “thug” and “part of a gang” that she compares to Crips and Bloods.

I am always recalcitrant to speak negatively about any conservative in the public arena, as we are all attacked too much by the left as it is. But it is worth taking an honest look at Ms. Owens to see if her previous words were just based on ignorance, or if in combination with her latest actions demonstrate a Jew hater and ignorant hypocrite.

While Owens showed ennui towards what happened on Oct 7 and defended Kanye West, in the last few days she has adopted some of the oldest Jew hating lies. There is a reality that in the early 20th century, many Jews got involved in the entertainment industry as it was just starting. Many of the original heads of studios were Jewish: the Warner brothers, Thalberg, Mayer, and others gravitated to the new industry of motion pictures as they were kept out of other businesses by institutionalized anti-Semitism. This led to the oft repeated anti-Semitic trope of “the Jews control Hollywood”. Although there was actually a level of truth to that in the early 20th century, it was simply a Jew hating slur by the 1950s. By the 1970s, the majority of executives, producers, and powerful agents were no longer Jewish. By the 1990s, the slur was no longer being used, and had actually been replaced by the anti-gay slurs of “Hollywood is controlled by the gay mafia”, and “you can’t get a job in this town if you’re not gay”; and the days of Jew haters accusing Jews of controlling Hollywood was a relic of the past.

But not so for Owens, who has brought back that Jew hating libelous trope in recent days. And she has additionally made personal attacks on a prominent Rabbi and his family for his exposing her Jew hatred.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach is an author of 31 books; was the Rabbi at Oxford for 11 years, and has a thirty year career of writing, speaking, preaching, and guiding people in Jewish beliefs. He has also been an activist in many political causes, and, most importantly, is a loving father of 9 children. Like any father, he defends his children when attacked, and is proud of their accomplishments.

Owens has repeatedly tried to justify Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments, who has has said, “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, wanted to title his 2018 album “Hitler”, has never expressed remorse for his comments and has even double downed and repeatedly made more Jew hating statements. Condemned by everyone from Adidas to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for his attitudes, West has been applauded and supported by Candace Owens. When Rabbi Shmuley publicly outed her, she spent the last number of days attacking him personally. She has called him and anyone who points out her Jew hating libel “thugs”. She has referred to Jews as “gangs”, and as egregious as anything, has fallen back on the Jew hating trope of the early 20th century that Hollywood is run by a gang of Jews.

It is a tactic of leftists to resort to personal attacks when confronted, and Owens has done just that. She attacked the rabbi’s family, calling him a “thug”, “monster” and “unholy rabbi”, and repeatedly attacking his “hag daughter”. On top of her repeated Jew hating comments, she attacks an internationally respected Rabbi and his family in this way?

But this is how Owens has always lived her life, and created her very successful brand. Most people don’t know that, as a 17 year old, she accused white students of harassment, and her family sued the Stamford Board of Education, ultimately receiving a settlement of $37,500. She dropped out of college because of “an issue with a student loan”, and never even voted in elections until she had successfully created her unique brand: a pretty black woman who is politically conservative. When anyone has confronted her about her lack of knowledge or wisdom, she has retreated to the position of counter-attacking them for not appreciating a strong black woman who goes against the stereotype.

But when we look at her life and words from her victim lawsuit at 17 to now, one thing is clear: Candace Owens hates Jews. All her words and actions demonstrate this: her approval of Hitler; her support of Kanye West’s comments; her apathy towards October 7; her tacit approval of Hamas and vocal condemnation of Israel; her labeling Jews who point out her anti-Semitism as “thugs” and “gangs”; her promotion of the libelous Jew hating trope of Hollywood being run by Jews; and her most recent attacks on a respected Rabbi and his family.

Candace Owens is an anti-Semitic Jew hater.

Candace Owens suggests that there are secret Jewish gangs controlling and killing people in Hollywood, using their Jewishness as a shield. Defends Kanye West and complains about Jewish people who stood against her antisemitism. Compares them to the Bloods and the Crips. pic.twitter.com/HCClh66u5R — Jingoistic Pig (@jingoisticpig) March 7, 2024

As an aside, she defends herself by saying that she has Jewish friends and even dated a Jew… the classic defense of a racist who says that some of his best friends are black.

I am always hesitant to call anyone an anti-Semite, as I prefer to hope that they are just ignorant, and not truly Jew haters. But when she was on Tucker’s show and showed no empathy to what happened in October 7, I extended to Ms. Owens an invitation for her to see the IDF 47 minute documentary about that horrific day. My hope was that by actually seeing the depravities committed on that day, she would become a vocal supporter of Israel, or at least have empathy for the suffering inflicted upon innocent civilians. It was confirmed to me by multiple sources that she personally saw the invitation, but had no desire to become educated about what has actually been going on in Israel.

Prejudice of any sort is a manifestation of evil. As Dr. King suggested, we should judge people by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin, or, in this case, religion. There are many good people who are Jewish in this world, but there also some really horrible human beings who claim Judaism as their religion (Blinken, Sanders, Schumer, Schiff, and more), and over the years I have written many articles condemning their behavior, even though they claim Judaism as their religion.

As conservatives, it is our responsibility to expose ignorant hypocrites who act badly, especially if they are politically conservative. The Missouri Republican Party announced this past week their attempts to remove an openly KKK member from the Republican ballot, and they deserve kudos for doing so. Joe Biden has been enjoined by both sides of the aisle to rebuke Sen. Robert Byrd for his membership in the KKK.

It is now the responsibility for every conservative to expose and distance themselves from the Jew-hating Candace Owens. We cannot let her be a face for conservatives; her vitriolic prejudice and hatred are the antithesis of what conservatives need to project in this election year. We have many black conservatives who deserve our support: Tim Scott, Justice Thomas, Ben Carson, Condoleezza Rice, Larry Elder… the list is long.

But Candace Owens has spent years revealing her hate, and must be removed from the public arena. And every conservative who is disgusted by prejudice, hate, and bigotry must be part of rejecting her and encouraging The Daily Wire to cancel her show.

…Maybe she can go find a job at CNN, if she doesn’t mind having some colleagues who are Jewish.